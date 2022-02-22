Breaking Down the Dolphins Signing of QB Chris Streveler

The new Miami Dolphins quarterback appeared in seven games for the Arizona Cardinals over the past two seasons

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback to their roster Tuesday when they signed Chris Streveler in what figures to be the first but not the last move at the position this offseason.

Streveler joins the Dolphins after appearing in seven games for the Arizona Cardinals the past two seasons and ending the 2021 season on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Streveler was the third quarterback for the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021 and threw passes in one game each season after the first two quarterbacks were sidelined by injuries.

His most extensive action came in the 2020 season finale when backup Brett Hundley was inactive and starter Kyler Murray left the game early and Streveler completed 11 of 16 passes for 105 yards with one touchdown and one interception in an 18-7 loss at SoFi Stadium.

Streveler becomes the third quarterback to the Dolphins roster, along with Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett, but Brissett is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 16.

As we suggested earlier Tuesday in our breakdown of the biggest offseason storyline at each position on offense, the Dolphins need to find themselves a backup for Tagovailoa in the offseason.

While the Dolphins certainly will give Streveler every chance to show what he can do and impress, it's clearly a long shot he ends up as the No. 2 quarterback.

You can start with his lack of NFL experience (he did play two years in the CFL for Winnipeg for whom he had 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions between 2018-19), with his resume consisting of 25 NFL pass attempts and seven rushing attempts for 21 yards.

Also understand that the Ravens chose not to re-sign Streveler to a future contract before his practice squad contract expired after the 2021 season.

It's more likely that Streveler will be headed to the practice squad after the Dolphins themselves declined to re-sign Jake Luton to a future contract after the end of the 2021 season.

The Dolphins will need a new backup if/when Brissett leaves, but they also needed a third quarterback as the offseason began, and that's what they got with Streveler.