Dolphins Sign Rookie Long

On the day before their players are scheduled to report for training camp, the Miami Dolphins took care of one of their last two unsigned draft picks.

The team annouced Monday it had signed tight end Hunter Long, their third-round pick from Boston College, leaving second-round pick Liam Eichenberg (the tackle from Notre Dame) as the only Dolphins draft pick left unsigned.

It's the second time in four days the Dolphins have signed a draft pick, following the signing of second-round pick Jevon Holland on Friday.

Long joined the Dolphins after leading all FBS tight ends last season with 57 catches, more than double his total for 2019 when he had 28 receptions.

Long joined an already deep tight end corps that includes 2018 second-round pick Mike Gesicki, 2018 fourth-round pick Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen, who the Dolphins acquired in a trade with Chicago last summer before signing to a contract extension.

One of the questions for the Dolphins heading into the 2021 season is the role that Long will be playing and what his arrival means for Gesicki and/or Smythe, who both are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next offseason.

