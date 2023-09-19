The Miami Dolphins will be the fifth team defensive tackle Byron Cowart joins in five years when he formally signs to their practice squad

The Miami Dolphins continued their mission to add talent that can beef up the defensive line by signing defensive lineman Byron Cowart to the practice squad Tuesday.

Cowart, a former Auburn and Maryland product who was taken in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the New England Patriots, will be joining his fifth team in five years.

The 6-foot-3, 298-pound defensive tackle was with the Kansas Chiefs this spring, and then joined the Houston Texans, who released him when the 53-man roster was assembled. The Dolphins got an up close and personal look at Cowart when the teams held joint practices in August.

Cowart has started 14 of the 36 NFL games he’s played, and all of those starts came for the Patriots in the 2020 season. During that season he recorded 27 tackles and one sack in the 419 defensive snaps he played.

The Dolphins had a vacant practice squad spot after they signed Da’Shawn Hand to the 53-man roster Saturday, releasing safety Verone McKinley to make room for him.

McKinley, who has been with Miami since the 2022 season, was re-signed to the 16-player practice squad unit Tuesday evening. Miami released safety safety Joshua Kalu in a corresponding move. Kalu, a five-year NFL veterans, spent the past two weeks with the Dolphins.

DOLPHINS SHORT ON DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Heading into the game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Dolphins only have five defensive linemen — Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, Hand and Brandon Pili — on the active roster.

Cowart becomes the second defensive tackle on the practice squad, joining Rashard Lawrence.

After two games the Dolphins are allowing 160 rushing yards per contest, but that average is skewed a bit because of the 233 rushing yards the Los Angeles Chargers gained on the Dolphins in the season opener.

Miami held the Patriots to 88 rushing yards on 25 carries in the 24-17 Sunday night win against the Patriots. The league average for rushing yards allowed per game is 106 so far this season.