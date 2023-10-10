Dolphins added Jake Funk to the practice squad, where he'll likely spend the week getting the first team defense ready for each week's opponent.

The Miami Dolphins backfield lost one of its speedsters to another NFL team, then added his replacement.

The Chicago Bears signed Darrynton Evans off Miami's practice squad, having the tailback who has been with the Dolphins since the start of the regular season return to the franchise he played for last season.

To replace Evans on Miami's practice squad, which serves as a 16-player developmental unit, the Dolphins signed Jake Funk, a 2021 seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Maryland standout was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, and when he cleared waivers the Dolphins signed him after working out a series of backs, which included James Huntley, a former New Mexico standout who has been on four NFL teams since the Detroit Lions selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft, and Hassan Hall, a Georgia Tech product who spent training camp with the Cleveland Browns, and was a member of Cleveland's practice squad until late September.

Funk, who is 5-10, 205 pounds, played in four games this season, gaining 10 yards on two carries. He also caught one pass for 12 yards. He's previously served as a kickoff returner during his 2021 tenure with the Rams.

Dolphins adding to backfield

The Dolphins would benefit from adding a returner at this stage in the season because of a knee injury Braxton Berrios has been nursing since last week, and the fact De'Von Achane, the rookie sensation whose 460 rushing yards has him ranked second in the NFL, suffered a knee injury during last Sunday's 31-16 win over the New York Giants.

Achane's practice participation will likely be limited this week, if he's not shut down for a couple of weeks while the undisclosed knee issue gets addressed. Whether the Dolphins will place him on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least four weeks, hasn't been determined.

Raheem Mostert, who leads Miami with eight touchdowns in five games, will likely continue to serve as the Dolphins' lead tailback, and it's likely that Salvon Ahmed will become his complementary back, unless Jeff Wilson is taken off injured reserve and uses this week's practices to prove he's ready to contribute five weeks after a ribs injury and broken finger he was nursing throughout training camp forced him to begin the season on injured reserve.

Ahmed, who has gained 24 rushing yards on six carries and caught three passes for 28 yards in the three games he played this season, was Miami's No. 2 back until a groin injury got him shelved and replaced by Achane, who has gained 455 rushing yards and scored five rushing touchdowns over the 37 carries he's had the past three games.

The Dolphins also have rookie Chris Brooks on the 53-man roster. Brooks has gained 66 rushing yards on nine carries, and last week he was used as a H-back, filling a blocking role in Miami's 31-16 win over the New York Giants.