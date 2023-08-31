Ingold the Next Dolphins Player to Get an Extension

The fullback joined the Dolphins as a free agent in the spring of 2022

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier wasn't kidding Wednesday when he said he had a lot of contract negotiations on his plate.

For the second time in five days, the Dolphins are signing a starter to a contract extension, this time fullback Alec Ingold.

The team and Ingold have agreed to terms on a three-year extension through the 2026 season, as confirmed by a league source. The deal reportedly is worth up to $17.2 million, which would help Ingold pass the Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Ricard as the highest-paid fullback in the NFL.

The only fullback in the NFL with a higher annual salary is Kyle Juszczyk, who has made the Pro Bowl the past seven seasons and, of course, played for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during his time as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

INGOLD A VALUABLE OFFENSIVE PLAYER

While fullbacks aren't necessarily popular around the NFL these days, McDaniel clearly is a proponent.

The Dolphins signed Ingold last offseason after the Las Vegas declined to extend a qualifying offer when he was a restricted free agent. Ingold had done good work for the Raiders in his three NFL seasons, but incoming head coach Josh McDaniels instead brought in fullback Jakob Johnson with him from New England.

Despite coming back from a torn ACL the previous November and a thumb injury late in 2022 that required in-season surgery, Ingold played every game for the Dolphins and started 14 games.

While his main job was blocking, Ingold did have six rushing attempts and gained a first down on five of them. He also caught 15 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Ingold's signing removes another pending unrestricted free agent for the Dolphins in 2024, dropping the list to 18.