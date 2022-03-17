Where the Dolphins WR Corps Stands After the Latest Move

The Miami Dolphins picked up a second wide receiver in free agency with the acquisition of Trent Sherfield

The Miami Dolphins made a second free agent move at wide receiver Thursday morning when they agreed to terms with Trent Sherfield from the San Francisco 49ers.

In Miami, Sherfield will be reunited with head coach Mike McDaniel and likely serve in more of a special teams role based on his career resume.

Sherfield will come to Miami with only 37 career receptions in four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and the 49ers, but averaging 206 special teams snaps over the past three seasons.

Sherfield joined the 49ers in 2021 after the Arizona Cardinals declined to extend him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent.

We could almost think of Sherfield as a replacement for Mack Hollins, who signed Wednesday with the Las Vegas Raiders, though it would be difficult to argue that Hollins is the most accomplished player.

Earlier this week, the Dolphin agreed to contract terms with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who's coming off a career year after taking advantage of injuries to catch a career-high 45 passes with six touchdowns.

Unlike Sherfield, Wilson is likely to play a significant role on offense based on his 2021 production along with his contract with the Dolphins, reported to be for three years and a little more than $22 million.

Wilson and Sherfield joined a wide receiver corps that currently also includes 2021 team MVP Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Lynn Bowden Jr., and newcomers River Cracraft, Cody Core and DeVonte Dedmon.

It's not likely the Dolphins will be adding a third wide receiver in free agency, though we shouldn't eliminate the possibility of the team using a draft pick at the position.

Unless the Dolphins decide to make a move with Parker to create more cap space, this likely a six-player battle for no more than two spots at wide receiver.

It says here that Bowden's diverse skill set and open-field instincts will intrigue McDaniel and give him a good chance at earning a roster spot.

Dedmon's ticket to a spot on the 53-man roster will be returns; he came from the CFL after producing six kick returns for a touchdowns north of the border.

One thing for certain with this wide receiver corps: It's not going to have the same number of recognizable names at the start of training camp as last year, though the hope is that things play out better than they did in 2021.