As the Wide Receivers Turn

It continues to be one thing after another when it comes to the Miami Dolphins wide receiver corps.

The group was supposed to be a strength for the team in 2021 after some key offseason additions, but instead we're now seeing a repeat of last season when the team seemingly had to come up with makeshift solutions week after week.

The latest issue involves Preston Williams, who has come up with a groin injury at a time when he was looking at a major opportunity for a front-line role because of DeVante Parker's ongoing hamstring problem.

And then you have prized free agent acquisition Will Fuller still on IR for at least one more game after the one coming up against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and you have one messy situation.

Remember when the regular season started with the Dolphins keeping seven wide receivers on their 53-man roster? Well, it could be that only three of them — rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, special teams ace Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson — end up being active against Jacksonville in London on Sunday.

It probably was telling that the Dolphins this week used of their practice squad protections on wide receivers, Isaiah Ford and Kirk Merritt.

Ford was elevated from the practice squad for the game at Tampa Bay last weekend, though he played only three offensive snaps, catching one pass for 3 yards.

Parker didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sitting out the Tampa Bay, so it's probably fair to expect another practice squad elevation for the London game, though it wouldn't be a surprise if it happened to be Merritt this week.

Or maybe it could be Travis Fulgham, who the Dolphins signed to the practice squad this week after he started eight games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

In any event, the wide receiver corps against Jacksonville probably isn't going to look like what the Dolphins had envisioned they would have around Tua Tagovailoa when the season began.

At least, the Dolphins should have Waddle at full speed, which would be a help for Tua (assuming he does start) because it was in the opener in Tagovailoa's only full game this season that Waddle had his most productive performance of the season so far.