Jason Sanders was the best kicker in the NFL since 2020, point blank, but it's been a rough ride since then for the six-year Miami Dolphins veteran and it's not gotten any smoother so far in the 2023 season.

And, now, after two missed kicks in the first two weeks of the season, two misses that very well could have the Dolphins at 0-2 instead of 2-0 if not for the defense stepping up to seal the deal, this certainly could be classified as a borderline emergency situation.

But that's not the way special teams coach Danny Crossman sees it.

As he's done many times over the past two seasons, Crossman stood firmly behind his kicker Thursday morning, four days after Sanders' missed 55-yard field goal attempt gave the New England Patriots a chance to tie the score in the final minutes — which they failed to do in Miami's 24-17 victory.

"I'm not even close to that," Crossman said. "What I don't know what that spot is (when it becomes a concern). I'm trying not to think about that. Because, I don't envision that. So that's not even part of what I'm thinking. I'm where I'm at.

"We have great confidence in Jason. That's a situation at the end of the game, a 55-yarder, the percentages of that versus the percentage of a fourth-and-3 conversion, you look at the numbers and you say, do we go for the win with one of these? Or do you punt and pin and try and play D? So there's a lot of things that go into it. We played that percentage and we felt good about. It didn't work out. Fortunately, the defense made the stand and all we care about is winning the game."

DOLPHINS PLAYED THE WRONG PERCENTAGE

Since Crossman brought it up, we went ahead and checked the success rate of teams going for a first down on fourth-and-3 to compare it to Sanders' success rate from 50 yards and beyond in recent years.

The Dolphins went with the lower-percentage play and it's not even close.

After going 8-for-9 from 50 yards and beyond in 2020 when he was named first-team All-Pro, Sanders went 2-for-6 in both 2021 and 2022 for a 33.3 percentage.

By comparison, we checked the success rate on fourth-and-3 for the 2022 season and NFL teams went 32-for-68 for a 47.1 percent success rate.

As it turned out, Sanders missed the long attempt wide left, this after he had a 49-yard attempt blocker earlier.

The long-distance issues for Sanders have become a problem for the Dolphins, whose four field goals of 50 yards or more since the start of the 2021 season are the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

But it's the percentage that's really bad. With Sanders' 30.8 percent mark, the Dolphins have the second-worst showing on field goal attempts of 50-plus yards since 2021, ahead only of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30 percent). And this is not a league-wide problem because only five of the 32 teams have a percentage under 50 percent over that span.

So, clearly, the higher-percentage play for the Dolphins on that fourth-and-3 situation would have been to go for the first down, bad snap on the previous play or not.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said he eventually decided to go for the long field goal attempt in part because of the third-and-1 play that was botched after a bad center-QB exchange forced Tua Tagovailoa to just fall on the ball, resulting in a 2-yard loss.

This is not something McDaniel and any coach ever would admit, but maybe one reason for attempting the long field goal was trying to inject a dose of confidence in Sanders in the hopes he can get back to that 2020 form when he basically couldn't miss.

If you think that's a crazy idea, which we first brought up on the All Dolphins Podcast, don't forget what McDaniel did with Tua Tagovailoa right upon being hired as head coach and how that's paid off.

JASON SANDERS ALL THE WAY

After going 36-for-39 overall on field goals in 2020, Sanders' success rate took a dip in 2021 when he was 23-for-31, though he was able to get back over the 80 percent mark last season when he made 26 of 32 field goal attempts, though he did miss three extra points.

More importantly, Sanders came through on the 50-yard field goal attempt in the regular season finale against the New York Jets that provided the winning margin in the victory that put the Dolphins into the playoffs.

Because of that kick and because Sanders has almost $2.5 million of his $3.4 million salary for 2023 guaranteed in the third year of a contract extension that runs through 2026, Sanders has been the Dolphins' guy all the way this year — to the point they didn't bring another kicker in the offseason or in training camp.

Because Sanders' salary isn't guaranteed over any of the final three years of the contract, the Dolphins will revisit his status on the roster next offseason if the struggles, which began in the opener with a missed extra point after the final touchdown in the 36-34 victory against the Chargers continue.

Shoot, there may come a point this year when the Dolphins decide the time has come to bring in kickers for tryouts.

But, again, Crossman says he's not at that stage yet.

"Anytime we send Jason out on the field,," Crossman said, "we feel very strongly about him making the kick."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.