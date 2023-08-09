Even though Christian Wilkins' coach won't let him come out and play with his friends, the Miami Dolphins defense shined without the unit's leader and top performer.

Wilkins, whose participation in the joint practices has been severely limited for unknown reasons, watched as the Dolphins defense stifled the Atlanta Falcons offense for most of Wednesday's session.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins' offense, it was a third straight practice that featured struggles for Tua Tagovailoa and his unit, which also failed to impress during Saturday's scrimmage.

Tagovailoa claims the offense is using these training camp practices to test out what works, and what doesn't.

Let us hope that is the case because head coach Mike McDaniel's unit should be progressing since this is the second year the team's installing this offense, not regressing.

Play of the Day: In a situational period that put the Falcons down by six points with 48 second left on the clock, Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s unit was marching down the field, potentially putting Atlanta in position to score a game-winning touchdown until Justin Bethel stepped in front of a pass along the sideline and pulled down the series sealing interception. Unfortunately for Bethel, a 11-year veteran who has mostly served as a special teams contributor for the Dolphins last year, the cornerback injured himself on the fall to the ground and was forced to sit out the few minutes that remained in practice.

Top Performers

1. Offensive guard Isaiah Wynn - The Dolphins gave Terron Armstead his first snaps of joint practice on Wednesday and it was Wynn who was spotted downfield, creating a crease for Salvon Ahmed on a respectable run in the early period where the team was outside. Wynn, who is making the transition back to the left guard spot he played at the University of Georgia after spending his first five years in the NFL as an offensive tackle, showed he has the footwork to be an effective run blocker. However, there’s still work to be done when it comes to pass protection if he’s going to leapfrog Liam Eichenberg on the depth chart.

2. Quarterback Skylar Thompson - Thompson hasn’t gotten many reps during this week’s joint practice for unknown reasons, but he made the most of the 11-on-11 snaps he took on Wednesday. Thompson finished the day going 6-for-8 on passes thrown during 11-on-11, and had two touchdown throws, the last of which was for 25-yards to rookie tailback De’Von Achane on a play that scored a touchdown in a situational period, and cleared the bench. Arthur Smith was calling for a flag, or a sack on the play, but the referees swallowed their whistle as the Dolphins sideline rushed the rookie in the end zone to celebrate the final snap of the joint practices. While Thompson didn’t get much work during the week, he’ll likely play at least half of Friday night’s game because the Dolphins only have three quarterbacks on the roster, and I wouldn’t put money on Tua Tagovailoa actually playing against the Falcons.

3. Safety Keidron Smith - Since Vic Fangio admitted that Miami is looking for a starting strong safety to pair with Jevon Holland there’s been a carousel of cornerbacks and safeties put in the backfield, testing out the vacancy that’s created by De’Shon Elliott’s inconsistency, and the knee injuries Brandon Jones and Trill Williams are laboring to come back from. Smith, an undrafted rookie from Kentucky, caught my attention for the first time when he pulled down a pick six interception on a Logan Woodside pass he stepped in front of that was close to the right sideline. Smith was flagged for pass interference a couple of plays later, so his performance on Wednesday wasn’t perfect. But that interception was an announcement of his presence at training camp. If he’s lucky he’ll have three exhibition games to prove he’s worthy of at least being on the practice squad.

Stock down

Left guard Liam Eichenberg - Eichenberg, who has started 26 of 27 games he’s played for the Dolphins the past two seasons, is off to his worst training camp start in his three seasons. He’s in quicksand, sinking fast because of his daily struggles. For the second straight day he was dominated in 1-on-1s against the Falcons defensive linemen, and his work with various units creates doubt about his ability to be Miami’s starting left guard. This former Notre Dame standout definitely has to play in all three preseason games so he can iron out his issues.