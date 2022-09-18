Dolphins Stun Ravens: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins recorded perhaps the most remarkable comeback in franchise history when they came back to stun the Baltimore Ravens, 42-38, at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Tyreek Hill's 48-yard TD

It would be easy to call the game-winning touchdown the biggest play of the game, but did anybody think the Dolphins were being stopped on that last drive? The first of Hill's two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, when he easily got behind the Baltimore secondary and Tua Tagovailoa got him the ball, made it a 35-28 game with 7:54 and it came on a third-and-10 and it's entirely possible the Dolphins would have punted with an incompletion there.

2. The fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter

Yes, it's strange to have a defensive play in a 42-38 game, but the Dolphins comeback probably doesn't happen without Elandon Roberts and Trey Flowers combining to stuff Lamar Jackson for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 40. Baltimore leading 35-21 with a little over 9 minutes left at the time and a first down there likely would have led to a field goal and put the Dolphins in a three-score hole with a lot less time with which to work.

3. The game-winning touchdown pass

This play obviously has to be in the top five and even though it was only a 7-yard pass, it might have been one of Tua's best throws of the game because Jaylen Waddle wasn't necessarily that wide open in the end zone but he put it in the perfect spot.

4. The final play of the third quarter

It didn't really that much at the time, but Tua's 33-yard completion to Waddle over the middle on that final play of the third quarter came on the first snap after Lamar Jackson's 79-yard touchdown run had made the score 35-14 and it not only served as an indication that the Dolphins weren't going down without a fight but it also set the stage for that wild fourth quarter.

5. Tua's 60-yard TD pass to Hill

The Dolphins were facing a third-and-6 from their 40 down 35-28 when they took advantage of a bad Baltimore blunder, with Tua hitting Hill down the left sideline after nobody picked him once he got past the defender near the line of scrimmage. This supremely easy touchdown tied the score and set the stage for the fantastic finish.