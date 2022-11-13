Dolphins Sunday Morning Updates

The MIami Dolphins had four players listed as questionable on their final injury report ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns, and now that number has moved to five.

And there might be some clarity regarding two of those players.

First, the latest development had wide receiver Trent Sherfield added to the injury report as questionable with a toe injury.

There also was an NFL Network report Sunday morning that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater would be made inactive because of the knee issue that had him listed as questionable.

This would mean that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson, now fully recovered from his thumb injury, would serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Thompson appeared in two games while Tua was out with his concussion, replacing Bridgewater against the New York Jets and starting against the Minnesota Vikings before having to leave the game in the first half with that thumb injury.

Sherfield has emerged as the clear No. 3 wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, so his absence would not be insignificant.

If Sherfield can't play, it figures to mean increased snaps for Cedrick Wilson Jr. and/or River Cracraft, but not necessarily the NFL debut of rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, who has been inactive for all nine games so far.

Lastly on the issue of players listed as questionable, the practice squad elevation of tackle Kion Smith on Saturday would seem to suggest that either Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson could be iffy, and considering his limited amount of practice since he went on IR before Week 2, the likelihood is that Jackson will end up being inactive again.