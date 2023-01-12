Armstead Still Battling Through 'Great Season'

Tackle Terron Armstead has been thrilled with his first season with the Miami Dolphins despite battling injuries

This has been a typical week for Terron Armstead, which means he hasn't practiced and his availability for the next Miami Dolphins game won't be determined until the last minute.

And, as usual, he'll be in the lineup if he can do his job despite his various injuries, not because of the pain involved.

Yep, it's been that kind of season for Armstead, who's been dealing with injuries he's called a "grocery list."

But don't think Armstead is going to feel sorry for himself. The way he sees it, it's been a great season.

“It’s been great, man," Armstead said. "It’s been great. It’s been a blessing. The wins, the losses – you love the wins, you learn from losses, any experience, and I can’t complain about anything. I play this game for a living. I try to play at a high level. I put together a Pro Bowl, All-Pro campaign even dealing with injuries. ... It’s been great, man, just being around these guys, this new environment, new team, new city. I wouldn’t – I can’t see it as anything less than great. It’s a blessing.”

ARMSTEAD'S LONG LIST OF 2022 INJURIES

Armstead currently is listed with toe, pec, knee and hip injuries, which has to put him in the running for most body parts identified on one player on an injury report.

The toe has been the longest-running issue. It happened in the season opener against the New England Patriots and Armstead made an interesting revelation Wednesday when he said he was advised to get surgery at the time, surgery that would have ended his 2022 season.

"I could have gotten surgery Week 1 and been done," Armstead said. "Against advisement, we locked in and suited up.

“A lot of it came from the foot injury Week 1. The body being such a machine and too smart at times, you get into compensation with muscles starting to shut down and start to affect other things. So like I’ve been dealing with my right leg really. So just trying to get everything to a point of strength and function, and then if I can push and I can drive, I’m going.”

Armstead ended up making 13 starts for the Dolphins this season — missing the games against Minnesota, San Francisco, and the rematches against New England and the New York Jets.

In those games, the Dolphins averaged 16.3 points per game, 7.1 less than their season average.

With the Dolphins already missing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, having Armstead in the lineup would be big for the offense.

Armstead understands that very well.

“I’m working," he said. "I’m working around the clock, man, to try to do everything I can. I’ve been dealing with quite a bit this season as you guys know. It’s been a battle. It’s been challenging, but I’m not wavering at all. I want nothing more than to be out there with my guys in Buffalo on Sunday. It is not anything I wouldn’t check off to do that, so if I’m able to be functional – for me, it’s not a pain thing. I can deal with any type of pain. It’s the function of the muscle and things around it. If it’ll hold up and I can go, I’m going.”

Armstead also understands that whenever he plays, injuries never will be used as an excuse if things don't go well.

“Nobody cares, really," he said. "Like the film won’t be labeled ‘In this game, No. 72 had a toe, knee, pec, back, head, shoulders, knees and toes.’ (laughter) It won’t say that. So when we finish playing this game, that’s what we’ve got left – the film. The film won’t be labeled a certain way. I play out of respect for myself, my teammates. If I can do my job helping my teammates, I’m going.”



ARMSTEAD A DOLPHINS GOOD GUY

Armstead addressed the media in conjunction to being presented the 2022 Dolphins Good Guy Award.

It's presented annually by the South Florida chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association to honor a player related to his professionalism and courtesy with the media.

"For me, it boils down to respect," Armstead said. "I respect every single person I walk by and come in contact with. I respect their job. I respect them as a person, whatever walk of life they’ve been through. They might have kids. Their parents might – you never know when you could cross paths with somebody at one point and meet again 10 years later in a different area or juncture in your life. So to me, it just comes down to respect, and it’s simple. Treat people with how you want to be treated, and that’s with the utmost respect.”

Armstead was chosen among a large group of deserving candidates that included — but was not limited to — Jaelan Phillips, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold and Robert Hunt.

The previous two winners of the Good Guy Award were QB Ryan Fitzpatrick for 2020 and WR Mack Hollins for 2021.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

