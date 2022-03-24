New Dolphins Tackle Terron Armstead and the Tua-Brees Connection

If things develop the way the Miami Dolphins and many of their fans hope, Tua Tagovailoa will develop into an NFL quarterback in the same mold as Drew Brees.

One of their newest players, tackle Terron Armstead, has seen up close what that looks like and he's going to do everything in his power to help make that happen.

And it goes beyond continuing to provide the great kind of pass protection he's done since entering the NFL almost a decade ago or providing leadership for the rest of the Dolphins offensive linemen.

Armstead played eight seasons with Brees in New Orleans and he said during his introductory press conference with the Dolphins on Thursday he was hoping to connect him with Tua so he could pass some of his great knowledge.

“Spending so long with Drew and being such a fan of what he does, Drew is as accurate as they come," Armstead said. "He can knock the wing off a fly. (laughter) Just watching his game and his preparation I’m excited to get around Tua and see how he prepares. I don’t know if he has much experience or connection with Drew. That definitely would be something that I’d like to bridge just because he was such a cerebral mind and a student of the game. He saw it differently than most, so if I could just connect those two. That’s even before meeting Tua. I think Drew would be an asset to anybody.”

When it comes to accuracy, Armstead says his new quarterback doesn't take a back seat to anyone based on what he's seen and is confidence new head coach Mike McDaniel will help him maximize his ability.

“I haven’t gotten to speak with (Tua) yet, but when I do, I’m just excited to see him ball really, and be successful," Armstead said. "I know Mike has a vision for him. Me watching him, he’s as accurate and as precise as anyone I’ve ever seen. I’m excited to work for him, protect him — myself and the other guys who are up there with me. It’s going to be fun.”

Armstead's Marino Moment

While Brees is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame someday, Armstead met somebody who already is enshrined in Canton during his free agent visit with the Dolphins, that somebody obviously being Dan Marino.

And Armstead showed his respect to the Dolphins legend by wearing a throwback Miami jersey number 13 for his press conference.

“Why not?" he said. "He’s a legend. I’m a real big fan of the sport, of the game, so I always pay respect to the legends, the Hall of Famers. On my visit, I walked upstairs and I saw the Dan Marino office. I just thought it was out of respect. I walked into the offensive staff room and there he is. It only makes sense.”