Armstead All Smiles After Dolphins Practice Debut

Terron Armstead made his long-awaited Miami Dolphins debut Wednesday during the team’s first on-field practice of training camp after missing all of the offseason program.

Although Armstead did very little on this day, he still was overjoyed to be back in action.

“It felt great, man, being back out playing football — the game we love, the game we enjoy,” Armstead said. “It felt real good just getting in the rhythm, getting the play call, getting up to the ball, and then just trying to execute as fast as we can.”

ARMSTEAD'S POTENTIAL IMPACT

The star left tackle signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the team this offseason to help bolster Miami’s offensive line — one of the team’s biggest weaknesses — and mentor Miami’s younger linemen.

Leadership comes naturally to Armstead, so he takes a more laid-back style to coaching up his teammates.

“I don’t try to force anything on anybody, but anything I see technique-wise or from my knowledge or experience, I’m always open to share and these guys ask a lot of questions,” Armstead said. “They’re seeking the knowledge and looking for ways to find little techniques and things like that.”

Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson are two players the Dolphins can benefit from Armstead’s leadership and tutelage.

Eichenberg and Jackson struggled last season, giving up 62 and 49 quarterback pressures, respectively. For reference, Armstead has never allowed more than 25 quarterback pressures in his career.

Despite their struggles, Eichenberg could start at left guard this season, and Jackson probably will be the starting right tackle.

Armstead already has been impressed with some of Miami’s younger offensive linemen.

“Just the will, the intent,” Armstead said. “We’re coming out here to improve. No level of complacency, no level of comfort. We’ve got to get used to being uncomfortable and thriving in those situations, help us win games. So all those guys, I’ve been impressed with their level of work, the time they’re putting in before and after in the meeting room. Everything. It’s just a really impressive group.”

THE HOPE FOR THE DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINE

Armstead knows the team needs to improve in pass protection. Miami’s offensive line tied for ninth in pressures allowed last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

He also understands the line will be responsible for the team’s ability to run a balanced offense. Miami finished with the eighth-most passing attempts in the NFL last season but finished just 18th in rushing attempts.

“That’s every snap,” Armstead said about controlling the balance of the offense. “We control the game. We control the success of the offense, so that’s never changing. That’s all 32 teams. We embrace that role and responsibility.”

THE PRESEASON PLAN FOR ARMSTEAD

One question mark for Armstead this season will be his health. He played in just eight games last season, marking his fourth season playing 10 or fewer games since becoming a full-time starter in 2014.

The Dolphins have created a detailed plan to manage Armstead’s workload during fall camp with the hope he remains healthy heading into Week 1.

“I definitely appreciate coming out the gate, those guys having a set plan,” Armstead said. “In the last few years, I’ve kind of had a little bit of a load management situation while I was in New Orleans. This was more detailed, kind of structured, so I know exactly what to expect. I think it’ll be extremely beneficial for me.”