No Downplaying Armstead's Importance

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has an argument as the team’s most important player.

Although he doesn’t lead the NFL in a major category like Tyreek Hill does (receiving yards), Armstead’s impact can be felt throughout the team.

“I mean, Terron brings an impact to the offensive line every single day,” Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum said. “I don’t know if there’d be something specific other than his really good play. He’s a leader out there. He gets his job done at a very high level. I think he’s a guy that day in and day out brings a lot to the table. So whether that be leadership, his approach, just everything — he’s a very, very good player who knows how to handle the ups and downs of the season. He’s really good with the room and helping those guys along.”

ARMSTEAD PRACTICING MORE LATELY

The veteran left tackle has practiced for two straight Thursdays — he hadn't before that since Week 2 — and his return from a toe injury against the Steelers enabled major improvement to Miami’s offensive line.

Armstead exited the team’s game against the Jets in Week 5 after eight snaps, and then Miami allowed a whopping 16 quarterback hits. He missed the entirety of the Dolphins game against Minnesota, and Miami allowed 13 QB hits.

With Armstead back in the lineup, the Dolphins’ offensive line allowed just six quarterback hits against the Steelers.

While Tua Tagovailoa was back in the lineup against Pittsburgh and there's no question he gets the ball out quicker than either Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson, there's equally no debating Armstead's impact.

“I mean, that is all a testament of the work that has been put in, really locking in on our technique, fundamentals and execution,” Armstead said about the offensive line’s improvement against the Steelers. “We’re looking to get better every day. It’s definitely not one thing. There are a ton of things that go into productive line play. And then being able to do it over and over and over, that’s the hard part.”

Armstead’s impact extends past the passing game. The Dolphins ran for just 73 yards against the Vikings without Armstead, but they ran for 111 yards against the Steelers.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, who finished with 79 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per carry, noticed a difference with Armstead back.

“I mean, he’s a savvy vet,” Mostert said. “The guys on the front line are a little bit younger. You’ve got Connor (Williams) who’s in the middle right there, and then you’ve got Terron, who’s the vet of the group. So, for him to come back and be able to do things he’s been able to do thus far in the offense, it just shows you the type of leadership that he has. Continuing moving forward, that’s the type of leadership that we need.”

While it can be difficult to quantify an offensive lineman’s direct impact on the field with numbers, it’s important to point out that Miami’s EPA with Armstead on the field is 0.05 and their EPA without him is -0.17, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Put simply, Armstead impacts Miami’s offense so much that the Dolphins are tangibly more likely to score with him on the field than off it.

REUNION GAME FOR ARMSTEAD

Armstead is looking to keep his strong play going as Miami takes on the Detroit Lions in the Motor City this Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell is someone Armstead knows from their time in New Orleans.

The two spent five years (2016-20) on the Saints together when Campbell, who coached in Miami from 2010-15 and served as the team’s interim head coach in 2015, was assistant head coach/tight ends coach.

“He’s genuine,” Armstead said about Campbell. “He’s sincere. You can tell that he cares about his players. He’s passionate about the game. He wouldn’t put anything above his players. Just somebody that you would love to play well for.”

Armstead’s main task against Campbell and the Lions will be to stop Lions first-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, who has five sacks already this season.

“You see why he was drafted so high,” Armstead said. “The talent and abilities jump off the film – athleticism, get off. They got a relentless group.”

Given how well Miami’s offensive line played with Armstead last week, Hutchinson and the rest of the Lions defensive line might have a tough time Sunday.