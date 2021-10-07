Previewing the Dolphins-Bucs Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

Breaking down the SI.com fantasy recommendations and what they might mean for the game at Raymond James Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

In that vein, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Dolphins-Buccaneers battle at Raymond James Stadium.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Start of the Week

TE Mike Gesicki: "Gesicki has emerged into a startable asset over the last two weeks, ranking third in fantasy points and second in targets at the position. He’s become a popular option for Jacoby Brissett, who will start another game for the Dolphins. The Buccaneers have struggled against tight ends, allowing the third-most fantasy points, and their secondary is a mess of injuries at this point."

Our take: What we can hope in this game is that Brissett looks to Gesicki sooner than he did against the Colts when Gesicki didn't have a reception until the next-to-last play of the third quarter. But the Dolphins figure to have to throw the ball to have success against the Tampa Bay defense and Gesicki absolutely should be heavily involved in the game plan.

Start 'Em

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette: "Fournette appears to be the top back in Tampa Bay, as he saw a 44 percent touch share and played 63 snaps against the Patriots last week. He’ll be a solid No. 2 fantasy back this week when the Buccaneers host the Dolphins. Miami’s defense has been terrible against running backs, allowing six total touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to the position in 2021."

Our take: It's difficult to argue against that one. Damien Harris had a long run against the Dolphins in Week 1; Devin Singletary had a 46-yard touchdown in Week 2; and Peyton Barber and Jonathan Taylor each topped 100 rushing yards the past two games.

Bucs K Ryan Succop: "Succop hasn't put up huge totals so far, as he's tied for 13th in fantasy points among kickers. Still, I like him to put up a nice total in a great matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has given up eight field goals and is tied for the seventh-most points allowed to opposing kickers in 2021."

Our take: Trying to predict a kicker's production is always tricky, but we can tell you the Dolphins defense has been pretty good in the red zone, which would lead to field goal opportunities.

Bucs defense: "The Buccaneers D/ST tied for third in points last week in New England, and another great matchup against the Dolphins is next. Defenses have averaged the fourth-most fantasy points when facing Miami, which has allowed 13 sacks and committed six giveaways. Start the Bucs with confidence."

Our take: Until further notice (meaning a good showing offensively), every defense facing the Dolphins will look like a good play.

Sit 'Em

RB Myles Gaskin: "Gaskin has been a massive dud this season, averaging 7.9 fantasy points in his first four games. He’s also losing touches to Malcolm Brown, who saw a 25 percent touch share last week. If that’s not enough to sit Gaskin, this week’s matchup against the Buccaneers is brutal. Their defense has allowed just one touchdown and 2.8 yards per attempt to running backs this season."

Our take: Under normal circumstances, this wouldn't be a good matchup because the Bucs run defense is good, but Gaskin didn't even start the past two games so it's even more reason. The only way we can see Gaskin putting up good fantasy numbers is by catching a lot of passes out of the backfield.

More starts

-- Bucs QB Tom Brady

-- Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

-- Bucs TE Cameron Brate

RECAPPING THE WEEK 4 RECOMMENDATIONS

RB Start of the Week, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor — 103 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 11 yards ... Yep, Taylor enjoyed a productive afternoon against the Dolphins.

TE Sit of the Week, Mike Gesicki — 5 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD ... Gesicki ended up having a very solid stat line, though it should be noted again he didn't have a catch until the penultimate play of the third quarter.

WR Start 'Em Jaylen Waddle — 3 catches, 33 yards ... Waddle got off to a great start with those three catches, but he was targeted only once the rest of the game.

QB Sit' Em, Colts QB Carson Wentz — 228 passing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 11 rushing yards ... Wentz did his work in the second half when the Colts began to pull away and ended up with solid numbers.

RB Sit 'Em, Myles Gaskin — 3 rushing yards, 0 targets ... Nailed it, though it's hard to understand the Dolphins ignoring Gaskin in this game.