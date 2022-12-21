Gesicki Addresses Lack of Action

Mike Gesicki began the week of practice for the Miami Dolphins matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day the same way he's done it all year, preparing himself for the time when his number is called in the passing game.

It just hasn't been called very often in 2022, which has to rank as one of the biggest surprises with the team this season. In fact, Gesicki has been almost invisible on offense the past four games, with only one catch on five targets against the Texans, 49ers, Chargers and Bills combined.

"I convince myself every single day that this is the day, this is new week, this is whatever because that's how my mind works," Gesicki said. "That's how I operate because the second that you don't is the second that it happens. I stay on my routine every single day, continue to catch 160 balls after practice and do my thing every single day and whether it transforms to Sunday or not, that's not up to me until the opportunity comes. But the one thing I will never, ever, ever let is the opportunity to come and me not be prepared."

DISAPPOINTING NUMBERS FOR GESICKI

Through 14 games, Gesicki has a mere 25 catches for 274 yards, putting him on pace for 30 catches for 332 yards on the season.

It's a dramatic fall-off from 2021 when he set career highs with 73 catches and 780 yards. His pace would have him finish with his worst numbers since his rookie season of 2018.

If you don't think Gesicki wants more action, all you have to do is see his conversation with mic'ed-up Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox after the game Saturday night when he tells Knox: "I'm so happy for you. I'm happy you got paid. I'm happy you're ballin'. I'm happy they're f---ing using you."

Gesicki didn't deny being frustration by the fact the Dolphins are not using him like the Bills are using Knox, who has 43 catches on the season.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm a competitor," Gesicki said. "I've made plays in this league for a long time and I've proven the player I am. I think that there's probably defensive coordinators out there that are going into watching our film and have to put in time to, or at least used to have to put in time to, how are we going to affect the game plan with 88 out there and things like that. "So, I mean, in my opinion, yeah, I could help. But like I said, I'm just gonna, go about it in the most professional way I can, make the most opportunities when they do present themselves if they do, and that's really all I can do. Like I said, I don't call them; I just go out and execute when I'm out there, if I'm out there, whatever it is,

"I just come in here and do my job. Like I said, I don't call the plays, I just go and execute them. Try to do the best of my ability. So I mean, it doesn't make me feel any way. I just want to help this team win football games in any way possible whether that's me being a good teammate or me being on the field, whatever it is."

GESICKI, THE FRANCHISE TAG AND WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN

Gesicki, of course, is playing on the franchise tag of $10.8 million, which the Dolphins applied before they were able to trade for Tyreek Hill, and one can't help but wonder whether they would have made the same decision had they known they would get the most dynamic receiver in the NFL.

As for Gesicki, he was left with no option but to sign the tag once it was applied ... and who knows if he had waited to sign it whether the Dolphins would have rescinded it after acquiring Hill.

That doesn't matter now, but what does matter is that Gesicki's stats aren't going to help his market value next offseason when he's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent again — though his agent no doubt will urge potential suitors to focus on what he's done in previous years.

"I'm not thinking about my next contract or anything like that," Gesicki said. "A lot of teams around this league, know me as the playmaker that I've been, but that's not really what I'm focused on right now. Because we got a lot of football ahead of us and there's a lot of exciting things for the future the Miami Dolphins right now. So I'm happy to be a part of it. I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to you put a smile on my face, come in here every single day and be the best teammate that I can be, do whatever I can do day in and day out to help the organization. That's really all I can do."

One thing Gesicki wanted to make sure when he addressed the media Wednesday was that no one felt sorry for him.

"You guys know me, you guys have watched me play it for five years and see what I've done for the organization," Gesicki said. "And I mean, obviously you want to be out there making plays, you want to be out there in general. So there's a lot that goes into it, but it's not about me. This team isn't built around me. This team is built around so many different parts of this organization. So, it's not about me. When I'm out there, I try to make the most of my opportunities. And when I'm not and I gotta answer questions about it and deal with all the other stuff that comes with it, I just got to be professional about it because I know at some point, it could be this year, but if not, it'll be next year and I'm gonna make the most of my opportunities when they come.

"I'm playing football, I'm in the NFL, I'm living my dream. Not that that makes everything else easier, but like I don't need pity or anything like that from anybody. I'm gonna go about my business and I'm gonna be ready whether it's this year, whether it's next year, whenever it is. I want to be ready and I'm not worried about it."

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

