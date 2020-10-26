SI.com
Teammates Impressed by Tua's Practice Work

Alain Poupart

The anticipation for the NFL starting debut of rookie Tua Tagovailoa already is in full swing among Dolphins fans and many members of the media anxious to see what the first-round pick can deliver.

Tagovailoa's teammates have had a sneak preview based on his work in practice the past couple of months, but they're also anxious the fifth overall pick of 2020 in action.

"Y’all have seen his tape; it speaks for itself," wide receiver Preston Williams said in a Zoom media session Monday. "We're excited that Tua is making his start, just like everybody else. I’m excited to see him in his first game action against the (Los Angeles) Rams.”

Defensive end Shaq Lawson, who was with Buffalo in 2018 when Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his first NFL start as a rookie first-round pick, had effusive praise for his young teammate.

"For Tua to get the opportunity to start, that kid is incredible," Lawson said. "I'm looking forward to going out there and playing with him on Sunday. I've seen a lot of him in practice, how athletic he is, how incredible of a player he is. You get to see it Sunday this week. It's going to be incredible. He's going to lead his team in the right way.

"You wouldn't think he's a rookie if you watch him in practice. He looks like he's been around a long time."

The Dolphins made the switch from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa last week as they headed into their bye with a 3-3 record and in second place in the AFC East behind Allen and the Bills.

Williams said he doesn't expect the playbook to change with Tagovailoa at quarterback because, he said, the rookie can make throws to both sides of the field.

Tight end Mike Gesicki said he wasn't sure quite what to expect with Tagovailoa at quarterback.

"I don’t know how the game plan is or is not going to change," Gesicki said. "What I will say is that Tua, I think he’s got every throw in the book and I think he’s got the intelligence to make all the reads and he’s got the legs to be able to escape pressure and he’ll make some plays with his feet.

"I don’t really know if you’re going to take any plays out or any that he’s going to do something that Fitz wasn’t doing. I don’t think that that’s what it really comes down to. I think it just comes down to our coaching staff and kind of what they’ve done this season is put guys in position to be successful and I think that that’s going to be a common trend here moving forward.”

