Kelly: 10 Dolphins Players Who Have Work To Do

Ever order something at a restaurant because it sounded appetizing, but then end the meal disappointed in your selection.

That's possibly how the Miami Dolphins' coaches, executives and scouts feel about a handful of players they hoped would be key contributors, if not starters, on the 2023 team.

On Sunday, we highlighted the Dolphins' top 10 performers of training camp, and now it's time to discuss the batch of players — starters and potential backups — who have fallen short of meeting our expectations.

1. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah - I initially felt and said Vic Fangio’s defense would benefit Ogbah the most, and must now admit I was completely wrong in that assessment. Couldn’t have been more wrong about anything regarding this team because Ogbah has looked like a fish out of water in his new role as a standup pass rusher. He’s had one solid day in nine practices, and seemingly lacks the fluidity to thrive as a standup outside linebacker. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins allow Ogbah to put his hand in the dirt the rest of training camp. If I were General Manager Chris Grier, I’d be shopping Ogbah to a traditional 4-3 team searching for a starting defensive end.

2. Left guard Liam Eichenberg - The Dolphins are having open auditions to determine who wants the be Miami's starting left guard because of Eichenberg’s struggles. Eichenberg is in the equivalent of quicksand, seemingly getting worse by the day, and someone needs to throw him a lifeline before Isaiah Wynn, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones or Dan Feeney takes his starting spot. It’s possible that Terron Armstead’s presence at practice will help stabilize the left side of the offensive line, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a legitimate issue. Practicing against Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the next two days will help us identify how bad the leak is.

3. Tailback Salvon Ahmed - It’s the same story every year with Ahmed. He’s one of camp’s top playmakers when the pads aren’t on, but when they come on he pulls a disappearing act. At this moment, Myles Gaskin brings more to the team than Ahmed because he has a more polished skill set as a runner. But I’ve consistently been tantalized by Ahmed’s playmaking ability. But this isn’t flag football, it’s actual football, and Ahmed needs to carry his pads better.

4. Tight end Durham Smythe - It appears that Smythe is merely babysitting the tight end position until the Dolphins can find someone better (maybe next draft). We know who Smythe is. He’s a phenomenal blocker, and one of the team’s smartest players. But it would be nice to see Smythe become the type of tight end who threatens the seam and bullies linebackers on a regular basis. Based on what I’ve seen so far in camp, if Smythe gets targeted 40 times this season I’d be surprised.

5. Tight end Tyler Kroft - Kroft, an eight-year veteran, is Miami’s most experienced tight end on the roster, but you’d never know based on how quiet he’s been during practices. At this point he’s trailing Eric Saubert in the battle to determine who works with Smythe in Miami’s two-tight-end packages. But not by much, which means a strong performance in the pair of joint practices, and the three exhibition games could close the gap.

6. Inside linebacker Channing Tindall - This is the second straight camp the former Georgia standout’s inability to grasp the defense has kept him from playing up to his talent level. Because he plays one of Miami’s thinnest positions talent wise there’s nowhere for this 2022 third-round pick to hide. He needs to turn up the volume on his contribution during the preseason to convince Miami’s front office to continue investing in his development. At this point I wouldn't be surprised if Miami waived him and moved on.

7. Pass rusher Cameron Goode - What we’ve seen from Goode, a 2022 seventh-round pick, in the first nine practices has been good, but not good enough (pun intended). He’s flashed playmaking ability at times, but hasn’t made the type of impact plays Miami has been getting from Mitchell Agude, an undrafted rookie from the University of Miami. If Goode wants to make Miami’s 53-man roster he needs to start busting heads on special teams, making himself indispensable on Miami's third unit.

8. Safety Verone McKinley - The former Oregon standout played last season because he got the call-up from the practice squad. His knack for delivering turnovers got him placed on Miami’s developmental unit, but so far this camp McKinley hasn’t found the football, and a handful of cornerbacks transitioning to safety have leapfrogged him on the depth chart. McKinley is going to need to shine in the exhibition season to put himself on solid footing.

9. Cornerback Keion Crossen - Crossen has always been in Miami’s crosshairs because of his $3.2 million salary, which all becomes cap space if he’s released. He’d virtually have to be one of the Dolphins' top five cornerbacks and a special teams demon to earn a roster spot at his inflated price. However, missing a full week of camp with an undisclosed injury doesn’t help the evaluation process. Depending on how serious the injury is, Crossen could begin the season on injured reserve if he plays this thing right. But right now it’s too early to tell because he hasn’t been on the field.

10. Nose tackle Brandon Pili - Pili, an undrafted rookie from USC, has flashed from time to time during camp’s first two weeks. But his play hasn’t been consistent enough to convince Miami’s coaches that they have enough talent on the defensive line. That’s why Miami added Da’Shawn Hand, a 2018 fourth-round pick. They’ll likely compete for a backup job on the line. Hand has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NFL career, so maybe all Pili has to do is outlast him.