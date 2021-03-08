Dolphins Tender Three ERFAs

The Miami Dolphins tendered three of their four exclusive-rights free agents nine days before the start of the new league year

A little more than a week before the start of the new league year and free agency, the Miami Dolphins took care of some business by tendering three of their four pending exclusive-rights free agents.

The three players tendered were cornerbacks Nik Needham and Jamal Perry, as well as linebacker Calvin Munson.

The tenders basically mean the three players will be back if the Dolphins want them back because they're now prevented from negotiating or signing with any other team.

For that reason, this development was pretty much expected, especially when it comes to Needham, who grew into a dependable slot corner in 2020, his second season after first joining the Dolphins as a rookie free agent.

Needham played all 16 games with six starts in 2020 and had two interceptions for a second consecutive year.

Perry, who changed his name from Jomal Wiltz last offseason, played 13 games with one start with most of his playing time coming on special teams. Munson played all 16 games in a backup capacity and got 220 snaps on special teams compared to only 47 on defense.

The tenders carry no guarantee and are for the minimum salary, though the players still can negotiate a different contract with the team.

The fourth pending exclusive-rights free agent is quarterback Jake Rudock, who now will become free to negotiate and sign with any other team. Given that the Dolphins chose to activate rookie free agent Reid Sinnett for the season finale at Buffalo after Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on the COVID-19 list was a telling sign regarding Rudock's future with the Dolphins, though he has been brought back twice to serve on the practice squad.

The Dolphins also have one pending restricted free agent, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, and the expectation is that he also will not be tendered, therefore making him an unrestricted free agent.