Examining what kind of fit running back Dalvin Cook would be for the Miami Dolphins

Let the talk about Dalvin Cook joining the Miami Dolphins heat up.

After an offseason of speculation, a report surfaced Friday that the Minnesota Vikings indeed will be releasing the four-time Pro Bowl selection after efforts to trade him proved futile.

And the Dolphins, an obvious connection all along because Cook is from Miami and they've not been afraid to add marquee players in recent years, are projected by oddsmakers as his most likely next team.

Miami is listed as even money to become Cook's next team, followed by two other AFC East teams, the New York Jets at 5/2 and the Buffalo Bills at 5/1.

WHY THE DOLPHINS WOULD SIGN COOK

The appeal of Cook is obvious and we touched on it already with the four Pro Bowl selections.

Cook has rushed for at least 1,135 yards each of the past four seasons and he's averaged 42 receptions over the past five, so he's somebody who impacts the offense in a big way.

Another to put it, the second he joins the Dolphins he instantly becomes the best running back on the roster.

And the idea of adding Cook to an offense already featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle absolutely is exciting because that trio might become unmatched around the NFL.

WHY THE DOLPHINS WOULDN'T SIGN COOK

The big question mark when it comes to adding Cook will be the price tag.

Once Cook's release is processed, the Dolphins no longer will have to worry about giving Minnesota any sort of trade compensation (which they never were going to do) and they also won't have to worry about his $10.4 million salary anymore.

Cook now will be free to negotiate with any team around the NFL once he's officially a free agent, and the big question is what kind of salary he could command.

Running backs very obviously no longer command big money around the league, and it's the size of his contract that had to be the reason the Vikings decided to move on.

So exactly how much will any team be willing to spend on Cook? How much will the Dolphins be willing to spend?

And factoring into the equation is the question of just how much better the Dolphins feel that Cook could make their offense instead of the running backs currently on the roster — Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin and rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane.

And while the Dolphins did have discussions with the Vikings early in the offseason about Cook, that was a while ago and before the team drafted the speedy Achane out of Texas A&M.

What kind of role would Achane be left with if the Dolphins signed Cook?

What about Mostert or Wilson?

That the Dolphins brought back all four running backs from last season after they were free agents sure seems to indicate a comfort level for head coach Mike McDaniel, and then there's the issue of just how much money the Dolphins have to pass around.

Or maybe they decide to really go for it, cap be damned, and add Cook with the idea that he could put them over the top.

Maybe Cook was dropping hints Thursday afternoon through his Instagram account when he posted a shot of himself dancing in a Vikings uniform — at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hmm?

This picture came from the 24-16 Vikings victory against the Dolphins last season after he clinched it with a long touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

That kind of explosiveness is what excites fans about the idea of adding Cook, particularly with the thought of lining him up alongside Hill and Waddle.

Ultimately, though, where Cook winds up likely will be determined by what kind of deal he's willing to accept. Already this offseason, wide receiver Robbie Chosen took less money to join the hometown Dolphins.

Maybe Cook is willing to do the same. But maybe some other team makes him an offer he can't refuse.

So, yes, the Dalvin Cook definitely is on. But him joining the Dolphins isn't the slam dunk it might appear.