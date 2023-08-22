Slot receiver Braxton Berrios seems to have impressed Wes Welker, his position coach. But he hasn't locked up third receiver role yet

The Miami Dolphins have a frontrunner for the third receiver role, but nothing has been settled, and the competition will carry over to the final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

"It's still an open competition," receiver coach Wes Welker said. "We're trying to figure it out and still have a week left and we want to see who shows up on a consistent basis."

What does Welker want to see from all the contenders?

Mastery of the offense and the play calls, and it appears Braxton Berrios, who also served as Miami's primary returner, is the clubhouse leader when it comes to digesting Miami's complex offense.

"He's doing a good job as far as getting in and out of breaks, and understanding the route concepts. I like that," Welker said about Berrios, who has caught 107 passes for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns during his four seasons with the New York Jets.

"He's a smart player. He's one of those guys where if you show it to him one time he's got it. You don't have to revisit it over and over again," Welker said of Berrios, a former University of Miami standout. "That's a great thing for a coaching staff. We trust him and know that he's going to do the right thing by showing him one clip on film, or next time do this. He does a great job of being able to make those correction. When you are undersized your technique has to be perfect and he's doing a great job of perfecting those techniques."

Cedrick Wilson Jr. will likely make the 53-man roster because $5 million of his $7 million contract is guaranteed, but he doesn't appear to be in the mix to be the receiver paired with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle when Miami goes to the three receiver sets.

Robbie Chosen, an eight year veteran who has started 86 NFL games, remains a mystery because of the circumstances he's in.

Erik Ezukanma is a former fourth-round draft pick, and has upside because of the size and physicality he brings. And then there's River Cracraft, who has experience in this Mike McDaniel's offense from their time together with the San Francisco 49ers. Cracraft, who began last season on Miami's practice squad and was later elevated to the 53-man roster, brings versatility to the unit.

While Chosen is the most established receiver among those battling for the final receiver spot, and the third receiver role, there have been some challenges learning the playbook, and grasping the offense's terminology.

"My first year in the system I was a wide receiver coach in the NFL and it was really difficult. It does take time," Welker said. "Now with this being my fifth year in this offense, how comfortable I am with it, there is a learning process with the different techniques and landmarks and depths. All these different things, formations and motions. What's speaking to me and what isn't. All that does take time. But [Chosen] has grasping it and coming along with it. He's 100 percent in and that's all you can ask for as a coach."

Chosen's status could come down to whether Miami plans to keep five or six receivers on the 53-man roster, and that could be dictated by needs at other positions.