Dolphins Tight End Draft History: The Hits, Misses and Trends

The Miami Dolphins have selected 40 tight ends in their history, but none in the first round

As we head into the homestretch to the 2021 NFL Draft, it's a good time to revisit the Miami Dolphins draft history at every position.

In this draft series, we'll break down each position with number of picks since the start of the "common draft" in 1967, first-round selections, hits and misses, and any trends that might apply.

We continue with the tight end position:

DOLPHINS TIGHT END DRAFT HISTORY

Number of picks: 40

Number of first-round picks: 0

Hits: Jim Mandich (Round 2, 1970), Bruce Hardy (Round 9, 1978), Ferrell Edmunds (Round 3, 1988), Randy McMichael (Round 4, 2002), Charles Clay (Round 6, 2011), Dion Sims (Round 4, 2013), Mike Gesicki (Round 2, 2018)

Misses: Loaird McCreary (Round 2, 1976), Michael Egnew (Round 3, 2012)

Trends: Well, the thing that clearly stands out is indicated by the 0 next to "number of first-round picks. The Dolphins are one of five teams that have never taken a tight end in Round 1, along with Minnesota, Washington, Tennessee and Carolina. It's also interesting to note that Gesicki was the first tight end the Dolphins took in the second round since 1976.

HOW THE DOLPHINS HAVE DONE

While Gesicki could be on his way there, the Dolphins truly have never had a dominant tight end in the mode of a Travis Kelce or George Kittle or Darren Waller.

The only player at the position drafted by the Dolphins to make the Pro Bowl was Ferrell Edmunds, who was selected twice long before he became the father of three NFL players — Tremaine, Terrell and Trey.

Interestingly, the Dolphins neglected the tight end position during Dan Marino's Hall of Fame career, with Edmunds the only player drafted before the fourth round.

After Edmunds, the Dolphins also got good mileage out of Randy McMichael as a fourth-round pick and later Charles Clay as a sixth-round selection.

But even though Gesicki could be on his way and the Dolphins doubled up with solid two-way (blocking and receiving) player Durham Smythe in the fourth round, the Dolphins have yet to have that major hit with a tight end in the draft — maybe that changes this year with Kyle Pitts.