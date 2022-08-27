In light of the report this week suggesting that Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki's name had come up in trade discussions, here's an analysis of all the factors involved in this situation.

And the case against the Dolphins making that move.

The report by Pro Football Focus surfaced Tuesday and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel called it two days later “random noise,” saying there are discussions about numerous players, more often than not." He added that Gesicki "has had a really great week of practice this week."

McDaniel didn’t refute the reports either.

GESICKI AND THE BLOCKING ISSUE

The overwhelming concern when it comes to Gesicki is his notable deficiencies as a blocker, and how that makes him a bad fit for McDaniel’s scheme. Assuming he isn’t a long-term fit for this team, the Dolphins could choose to let him walk in free agency after the upcoming season after he plays the 2022 season on the franchise tag at a cost of $10.9 million (trading Gesicki would create an instant $10.9 million of additional cap space).

It’s no secret that Mike Gesicki has always struggled as a blocker, and while that’s been the focal point of his offseason, it seems premature to think he doesn’t have a place on the Dolphins roster.

Taking a deeper look at what the scheme might look like, and how McDaniel may utilize him, there’s more reasons to suggest Gesicki should stay put in Miami.

Tight ends coach Jon Embree said that blocking “is something that Gesicki has embraced since Day 1” and “hasn’t shied away from it." Embree said that Gesicki has “made good strides,” but still need work.

Gesicki has said that this offseason was the most he’s ever focused on blocking. There’s nothing that should cause anyone to questiosn Gesicki’s commitment to getting better.

GESICKI'S EXTRA PRESEASON WORK SHOULD BE VIEWED AS A POSITIVE

Gesicki has gotten extended run this preseason, producing a mixed bag of results. The extra time in these games shouldn’t be looked at as a bad thing, though.

The tight ends have been asked to forget everything they’ve learned, as they attempt to reprogram to adapt to the new offense. There’s only so much time in the offseason and Gesicki playing extra downs shows a commitment to getting better, as well as a sign of the team's investment in his development.

If a trade seriously was being considered, there’d be no reason to jeopardize a deal by risking an injury in meaningless games.

In about three quarters of action, McDaniel has used Gesicki in numerous ways. He’s been an in-line blocker, often pulling to the opposite side of the running back to block the back side of the run.

He’s also played in line with tight end Durham Smythe lining up next to him, as well as one of them motioning to the same or opposite side. Those plays have resulted in both run and pass plays, including a pass play where after motioning to the right side, the ball was snapped and Gesicki rolled back out to the left side to receive a dump-off pass.

McDaniel has called the more familiar passing plays where Gesicki has lined up outside or in the slot.

There also are plays where a wide receiver motions inside to the backfield, inserting behind Gesicki and Smythe as an additional blocker.

Against the Raiders, McDaniel called the following play, which has Smythe motion to the opposite side of Gesicki. After the ball is snapped, Gesicki maintains a block before passing the block off to Smythe as he returns to the right side, so Gesicki can run off to the flat for a wide open catch.

That’s a unique way to disguise the intention of the tight end. McDaniel is known for creating offenses that hide the play call, and draws the defense into misdirection and confusion.

With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle’s speed, a play like that can be dangerous to defenses that are more concerned with covering the receivers downfield.

GESICKI IS A TOP 10 RECEIVING TIGHT END AND RED ZONE THREAT

Over the past two seasons, Gesicki has averaged over 700 receiving yards. While he had only two touchdowns last season, he often was taken off the field in the red zone. The previous two seasons, he had a combined 11 touchdowns.

At 6-6, 250 pounds, Mike Gesicki has the size, wing span and athleticism to be a big target for Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone.

THE COST/BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF A POTENTIAL GESICKI TRADE

Trading Gesicki would leave a major void at tight end.

Smythe has proven to be serviceable, but second-year player Hunter Long has struggled to prove he’s ready for consistent regular season action.

Tanner Conner has shown some flashes as a rookie free agent but has been sidelined the past two weeks due to a knee injury, and it would be irresponsible to assume he could step in and make an impact if necessary.

If the Dolphins traded Gesicki, they’d almost have to pick up a replacement player.

There’s also the uncertainty of what asset(s) Miami would receive in a potential trade. Anything less than a second-round draft pick, which is unlikely, doesn’t really offer any value. If the Dolphins choose to let Gesicki walk in free agency, they could end up getting a compensatory mid-round draft pick, though that would require them losing more "compensatory free agent" than they would sign next offseason, according to the very complex NFL formula.

Miami also could try a player-for-player swap, as they have depth concerns at cornerback and on the offensive line. A linebacker wouldn’t hurt either.

Ultimately, the team’s messaging has been that it's focused on winning now, as evidenced by all the offseason acquisitions (Hill, Armstead, Edmonds, etc.). The Dolphins are also evaluating Tua this year as they need to decide whether he’s the franchise quarterback they drafted him to be.

Getting rid of Gesicki, who’s a proven offensive talent, for a draft pick or backup player would hurt the team far more than it would help.