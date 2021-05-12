Deja Vu: Dolphins to Open 2021 at New England

The Miami Dolphins will open their 2021 regular season schedule with a late-afternoon game at Gillette Stadium

The full 2021 NFL regular season schedule will be unveiled Wednesday evening, but we got a small taste of it in the morning with the opening-weekend matchups being revealed.

And for the Miami Dolphins, it's the same opener as 2020.

Yep, the Miami Dolphins again will be opening their season at Gillette Stadium against the AFC East rival New England Patriots.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. as one of two doubleheader games, though we'd suspect it's the other matchup that will be shown to most of the country because that game will be a playoff rematch between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

We predicted Tuesday the NFL kickoff game would have either Dallas or Buffalo facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, and it ended up being the Cowboys selected as the opponents.

The Dolphins obviously will be looking for a different result in their opener after the disappointing 21-11 loss at Gillette Stadium last September.

In that game, the Dolphins couldn't get much going on offense — and it didn't help that wide receiver DeVante Parker didn't play in the second half — and couldn't stop the running of quarterback Cam Newton.

The Dolphins are 3-5 in season opener against the Patriots, including a 1-4 record at New England.

Here's the entire Week 1 schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 9

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.