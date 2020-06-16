AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Super Bowl VII Coming to Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins have announced their opening slate of movies at the outdoor theaters they've created at Hard Rock Stadium, and the first two weekends will feature the team's two Super Bowl victories.

The two Super Bowls — Super Bowl VII against the Washington Redskins and Super Bowl VIII against the Minnesota Vikings — will be shown in the drive-in theater inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The 14-7 victory against Washington will get first showing, this Saturday, June 20. The 24-7 victory against Minnesota will be shown the following Saturday, June 27.

For the drive-in theater, guests will drive their cars onto the field of Hard Rock Stadium and be given the opportunity to listen to the movie from inside their vehicle or set up in an assigned "Tailgate Space" directly outside the vehicle while maintaining a 6-foot distance from all other vehicles and movie goers.

The open-air theater, located on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium,  will offer a socially distanced theater experience and guests will have the opportunity to purchase reserved seating for the movie showings. Restaurant style dining and concessions will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will go to the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program. All movies will start at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The series of movies will begin with a showing of "Selma" in both the drive-in and open-air theaters Friday, June 19.

The Super Bowl VII victory, of course, closed out the only perfect season in NFL history and might have ended up in a picture-perfect 17-0 final score had it not been for Garo Yepremian's infamous gaffe.

In Super Bowl VIII, the Dolphins were even dominant as they pounded the Vikings and led 24-0 before Minnesota scored a late touchdown.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins the Favorite Team in the UK

The Miami Dolphins emerged as the top choice for NFL teams in the United Kingdom, according to a recent poll

Alain Poupart

by

PJW1974

Number 89 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 89 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Tua Starts Delivering on Charitable Promise

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after being drafted that he was going to give back in Hawaii, Alabama and Miami, and he now has provided a great example

Alain Poupart

Film Review: The Day Parker Torched Gilmore

The new trailer for Madden '21 shows a quick shot of Stephon Gilmore breaking up a pass intended for DeVante Parker, but that's not exactly what happened when the Miami Dolphins visited Gillette Stadium last December

Alain Poupart

Landry's TV Choices Have Heavy Dolphins Flavor

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was given control of the NFL Network schedule for Tuesday, and his former team will be prominently featured

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East Rosters

The New England Patriots have ruled the AFC East for more than a decade, but the departures of Tom Brady and others have opened the door for the Miami Dolphins, Bills and Jets to make their move

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

2020 Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Denver Broncos

The Miami Dolphins will face an up-and-coming team when they travel to Denver in Week 6

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Number 91 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 91 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Center Karras a Real Student of the Game

New Miami Dolphins center Ted Karras earned a second master's degree this offseason with maybe more to come, but his focus remains on the football field

Alain Poupart

Number 90 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 90 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart