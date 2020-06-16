Super Bowl VII Coming to Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins have announced their opening slate of movies at the outdoor theaters they've created at Hard Rock Stadium, and the first two weekends will feature the team's two Super Bowl victories.

The two Super Bowls — Super Bowl VII against the Washington Redskins and Super Bowl VIII against the Minnesota Vikings — will be shown in the drive-in theater inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The 14-7 victory against Washington will get first showing, this Saturday, June 20. The 24-7 victory against Minnesota will be shown the following Saturday, June 27.

For the drive-in theater, guests will drive their cars onto the field of Hard Rock Stadium and be given the opportunity to listen to the movie from inside their vehicle or set up in an assigned "Tailgate Space" directly outside the vehicle while maintaining a 6-foot distance from all other vehicles and movie goers.

The open-air theater, located on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium, will offer a socially distanced theater experience and guests will have the opportunity to purchase reserved seating for the movie showings. Restaurant style dining and concessions will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will go to the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program. All movies will start at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The series of movies will begin with a showing of "Selma" in both the drive-in and open-air theaters Friday, June 19.

The Super Bowl VII victory, of course, closed out the only perfect season in NFL history and might have ended up in a picture-perfect 17-0 final score had it not been for Garo Yepremian's infamous gaffe.

In Super Bowl VIII, the Dolphins were even dominant as they pounded the Vikings and led 24-0 before Minnesota scored a late touchdown.