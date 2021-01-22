Dolphins 2020 Top 10: Top Defensive Plays

With the 2020 season now behind us, we'll take a regular look back at what the Miami Dolphins accomplished through a series of top 10 lists.

In this installment, we'll rank our top 10 defensive plays.

1. Andrew Van Ginkel's touchdown against the Rams

This earns the top spot because of how dramatically it changed the outlook of the Dolphins-Rams game in Week 8. This play was produced by Emmanuel Ogbah, who will be a regular on this list, after Ogbah nailed Jared Goff from the side on second-and-goal from the Dolphins 9-yard line to force a fumble that Andrew Van Ginkel picked up and returned 78 yards for a touchdown to give the Dolphins a 14-7 lead on their way to a 28-17 victory.

2. Jerome Baker's 30-yard sack against Kansas City

While he's not a speedster, Patrick Mahomes is not easy to sack and he thought he could outrun Jerome Baker in the backfield in the first half of the Dec. 13 game at Hard Rock Stadium after Ogbah prevented him from scrambling to his right. Baker, however, caught up to Mahomes and tripped him for a franchise-record 30-yard sack.

3. Byron Jones' interception at Buffalo

The season finale at Buffalo was one to forget, but it did start well for the Dolphins defense. Jones ended the first drive of the game with a tremendous pick of Josh Allen when he cut in front of the intended receiver, reached out to catch the ball and then was able to do a tap-in near the sideline.

4. Xavien Howard's interception against Kansas City

We picked Jones ahead of this gem by Howard only because the game was scoreless with the former, whereas the Dolphins were down big with the latter. But Howard's one-handed snag when he jumped in front of Tyreek Hill ranked as the most acrobatic of all the defensive play in 2020.

5. Shaq Lawson's touchdown at Arizona

The game at Arizona will be remembered as a shootout and as Tua Tagovailoa's signature game as a rookie, but the scoring opened with yet another gem by Ogbah. This time he was able to chase down Kyler Murray as he scrambled and knocked the ball loose, and Lawson recovered the fumble and raced 36 yards for the second defensive touchdown of the season for the Dolphins.

6. Kyle Van Noy's sack-strip-recovery at Jacksonville

Ryan Fitzpatrick stole the show when the Dolphins got their first win of the season in the Week 3 Thursday night game, but Van Noy produced a defensive gem with his triple play to set up a touchdown early in the second half.

7. The fourth-down stop at Arizona

Before the Dolphins were able to kick the game-winning field goal in their 34-31 victory in Week 9, they came up with some defensive stops. None was bigger than when Zach Sieler and Elandon Roberts combined to stop Chase Edmonds for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 40 with the score tied 31-31.

8. Emmanul Ogbah's 28-yard sack against the N.Y. Jets

This took a back seat after Baker dropped Mahomes, but Ogbah's sack of Joe Flacco at Hard Rock Stadium in October was something not seen before in Dolphins annals. Ogbah's big sack turned a third-and-4 from the Miami 29 into a fourth-and-32 from the Jets 43.

9. Christian Wilkins' interception against the Rams

Van Ginkel's touchdown against the Rams was the second big defensive play the Dolphins got in that game. With Miami trailing 7-0, Wilkins faked out Goff by dropping into coverage and put himself in the path of the intended receiver for what turned out to be an easy interception for the big defensive lineman.

10. Brandon Jones' sack at the N.Y. Jets

After the Dolphins shut out the Jets in their October meeting at Hard Rock Stadium, the Jets avoided a shutout in the rematch with a field goal on their very first drive. But the Jets could have had more if not for rookie safety Brandon Jones' well-timed blitz on third-and-3 from the 11 that produced a 9-yard sack.