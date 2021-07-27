Dolphins Camp 2021: The 5 Biggest Position Battles

Players reported for the start of the Miami Dolphins training camp Tuesday, but the real fun begins Wednesday when the team will hold its first practice.

As we head into those practices, let's look at the top five position battles of training camp:

1. LEFT GUARD

Veteran Ereck Flowers started there last season, but he's now in Washington after being traded in April. There could be several contenders for this job, but the two most likely at this point would be second-year player Solomon Kindley and veteran Jesse Davis. Kindley started at right guard as a rookie in 2020, but that spot looks like it will be handled this year by Robert Hunt and Kindley played left guard at the University of Georgia. Davis, meanwhile, has started at every position on the offensive line for the Dolphins.

2. RIGHT TACKLE

Rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg was said to be the most NFL-ready offensive lineman available in the 2021 draft, and there's a school of thought that he'll be given every chance to win the right tackle job. But the Dolphins have other options, including the previously mentioned Davis, as well as two veterans they picked up in the offseason, D.J. Fluker and Jermaine Eluemunor.

3. CENTER

The idea was that Matt Skura would be the center, no questions asked, after he signed with the Dolphins as a free agent following four years with Baltimore, but we're not sure anymore. It says here to expect a free-for-all at this spot in camp between Skura, third-year player Michael Deiter and free agent acquisition Cameron Tom.

4. FREE SAFETY

The Dolphins have some interesting options when it comes to replacing Bobby McCain in the starting lineup, though this battle figures to come down to veteran pick-up Jason McCourty and rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland. Brandon Jones also could be considered a candidate, though he might be better suited for a role closer to the line of scrimmage.

5. SLOT CORNER

Nik Needham handled that role for most of the 2020 season, but he's going to have competition to retain his position. The Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Justin Coleman in the offseason and his career track says he's been good when he's been in the slot and has struggled when he's been outside. 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene has been getting work in the slot this year after the Dolphins focused on working him outside last year, but he'd had to be classified as a long shot for the role at this point. And then there's also third-year player Jamal Perry, as well as intriguing rookie free agent Trill Williams.