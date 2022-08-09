Dolphins Trade TE Adam Shaheen

The Miami Dolphins lightened their logjam at tight end Tuesday when they sent Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans in a trade involving draft picks.

The Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans for Shaheen and a seventh-round selection in 2023.

HOUSTON A FREQUENT TRADE PARTNER FOR DOLPHINS

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Dolphins have made a trade with the Texans, starting with the mammoth Laremy Tunsil deal in September 2019.

The teams swapped draft picks in 2020 and in March 2021 the Dolphins acquired veteran linebacker Benardrick McKinney and a 2021 seventh-round pick for edge defender Shaq Lawson and a 2021 sixth-round selection.

As it turned out, neither McKinney nor Lawson played a down for their new team last season.

The Shaheen trade leaves the Dolphins with 88 players on the 90-man roster, which includes Byron Jones, who's currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

SHAHEEN'S TIME IN MIAMI

Shaheen played two seasons for the Dolphins after arriving in a 2020 training camp trade with the Chicago Bears for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Shaheen played 28 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins the past two seasons and had 24 catches for 260 yards and three touchdowns, all of them in 2020.

The 2017 Bears second-round pick out of Ashland was a solid backup tight end for the Dolphins, but he probably gained more attention for his stance against vaccines last summer.

His departure probably shouldn't be considered all that surprising considering how quiet his training camp had been for the Dolphins and the fact he was listed fifth among tight ends on the team's first depth chart of 2022 — behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter and ahead of only rookie free agent Tanner Conner.