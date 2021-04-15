The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have eight picks in the 2021 NFL draft, and we break down how we got there

Here's the complete 2021 NFL Draft order, as released by the NFL, with an explanation of the Dolphins trades

Round Pick Overall Club

ROUND 1

1 1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

1 2 2 New York Jets

1 3 3 San Francisco 49ers from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins ... (The Dolphins acquired the pick from Houston as part of the 2019 Laremy Tunsil trade, then traded it to San Francisco for the 12th overall pick, 2022 first- and third-round picks, and a 2023 first-round pick)

1 4 4 Atlanta Falcons

1 5 5 Cincinnati Bengals

1 6 6 Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles ... (The Dolphins acquired that pick along with a 2021 fifth-round selection for the 12th overall pick acquired from San Francisco, a 2021 fourth-round selection and the Dolphins' 2022 first-round pick)

1 7 7 Detroit Lions

1 8 8 Carolina Panthers

1 9 9 Denver Broncos

1 10 10 Dallas Cowboys

1 11 11 New York Giants

1 12 12 Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins

1 13 13 Los Angeles Chargers

1 14 14 Minnesota Vikings

1 15 15 New England Patriots

1 16 16 Arizona Cardinals

1 17 17 Las Vegas Raiders

1 18 18 Miami Dolphins

1 19 19 Washington Football Team

1 20 20 Chicago Bears

1 21 21 Indianapolis Colts

1 22 22 Tennessee Titans

1 23 23 New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

1 24 24 Pittsburgh Steelers

1 25 25 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams

1 26 26 Cleveland Browns

1 27 27 Baltimore Ravens

1 28 28 New Orleans Saints

1 29 29 Green Bay Packers

1 30 30 Buffalo Bills

1 31 31 Kansas City Chiefs

1 32 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROUND 2

2 1 33 Jacksonville Jaguars

2 2 34 New York Jets

2 3 35 Atlanta Falcons

2 4 36 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans ... (That pick also was part of the 2019 Laremy Tunsil trade)

2 5 37 Philadelphia Eagles

2 6 38 Cincinnati Bengals

2 7 39 Carolina Panthers

2 8 40 Denver Broncos

2 9 41 Detroit Lions

2 10 42 New York Giants

2 11 43 San Francisco 49ers

2 12 44 Dallas Cowboys

2 13 45 Jacksonville Jaguars from Minnesota Vikings

2 14 46 New England Patriots

2 15 47 Los Angeles Chargers

2 16 48 Las Vegas Raiders

2 17 49 Arizona Cardinals

2 18 50 Miami Dolphins

2 19 51 Washington Football Team

2 20 52 Chicago Bears

2 21 53 Tennessee Titans

2 22 54 Indianapolis Colts

2 23 55 Pittsburgh Steelers

2 24 56 Seattle Seahawks

2 25 57 Los Angeles Rams

2 26 58 Baltimore Ravens

2 27 59 Cleveland Browns

2 28 60 New Orleans Saints

2 29 61 Buffalo Bills

2 30 62 Green Bay Packers

2 31 63 Kansas City Chiefs

2 32 64 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROUND 3

3 1 65 Jacksonville Jaguars

3 2 66 New York Jets

3 3 67 Houston Texans

3 4 68 Atlanta Falcons

3 5 69 Cincinnati Bengals

3 6 70 Philadelphia Eagles

3 7 71 Denver Broncos

3 8 72 Detroit Lions

3 9 73 Carolina Panthers

3 10 74 Washington Football Team from San Francisco 49ers

3 11 75 Dallas Cowboys

3 12 76 New York Giants

3 13 New England Patriots (Choice Forfeited)

3 14 77 Los Angeles Chargers

3 15 78 Minnesota Vikings

3 16 79 Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals

3 17 80 Las Vegas Raiders

3 18 81 Miami Dolphins

3 19 82 Washington Football Team

3 20 83 Chicago Bears

3 21 84 Philadelphia Eagles from Indianapolis Colts

3 22 85 Tennessee Titans

3 23 86 New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

3 24 87 Pittsburgh Steelers

3 25 88 Los Angeles Rams

3 26 89 Cleveland Browns

3 27 90 Minnesota Vikings from Baltimore Ravens

3 28 91 Cleveland Browns from New Orleans Saints

3 29 92 Green Bay Packers

3 30 93 Buffalo Bills

3 31 94 Kansas City Chiefs

3 32 95 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3 33 96 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

3 34 97 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

3 35 98 New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

3 36 99 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

3 37 100 Tennessee Titans (Compensatory Selection)

3 38 101 Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

3 39 102 San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

3 40 103 Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)

3 41 104 Baltimore Ravens (Special Compensatory Selection)

3 42 105 New Orleans Saints (Special Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 4

4 1 106 Jacksonville Jaguars

4 2 107 New York Jets

4 3 108 Atlanta Falcons

4 4 109 Houston Texans

4 5 110 Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles

4 6 111 Cincinnati Bengals

4 7 112 Detroit Lions

4 8 113 Carolina Panthers

4 9 114 Denver Broncos

4 10 115 Dallas Cowboys

4 11 116 New York Giants

4 12 117 San Francisco 49ers

4 13 118 Los Angeles Chargers

4 14 119 Minnesota Vikings

4 15 120 New England Patriots

4 16 121 Las Vegas Raiders from Las Vegas Raiders through Miami Dolphins ... (This pick went to the Dolphins in the 2020 trade involving LB Raekwon McMillan, but the Dolphins sent it back when they acquired WR Lynn Bowden Jr. from the Raiders)

4 17 122 New England Patriots from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans

4 18 123 Philadelphia Eagles from Miami Dolphins ... (This pick was part of the first-round trade-up)

4 19 124 Washington Football Team

4 20 125 Minnesota Vikings from Chicago Bears

4 21 126 Tennessee Titans

4 22 127 Indianapolis Colts

4 23 128 Pittsburgh Steelers

4 24 129 Seattle Seahawks

4 25 130 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams

4 26 131 Baltimore Ravens

4 27 132 Cleveland Browns

4 28 133 New Orleans Saints

4 29 134 Minnesota Vikings from Buffalo Bills (Conditional)

4 30 135 Green Bay Packers

4 31 136 Kansas City Chiefs

4 32 137 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4 33 138 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

4 34 139 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

4 35 140 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

4 36 141 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

4 37 142 Green Bay Packers (Compenstory Selection)

4 38 143 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

4 39 144 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 5

5 1 145 Jacksonville Jaguars

5 2 146 New York Jets

5 3 147 Houston Texans

5 4 148 Atlanta Falcons

5 5 149 Cincinnati Bengals

5 6 150 Philadelphia Eagles

5 7 151 Carolina Panthers

5 8 152 Denver Broncos

5 9 153 Detroit Lions

5 10 154 New York Jets from New York Giants

5 11 155 San Francisco 49ers

5 12 156 Miami Dolphins from Dallas Cowboys through Philadelphia Eagles ... (This pick was part of the trade that saw the Dolphins move up from 12 to 6 in the first round)

5 13 157 Minnesota Vikings

5 14 158 Houston Texans from New England Patriots

5 15 159 Los Angeles Chargers

5 16 160 Arizona Cardinals

5 17 161 Buffalo Bills from Las Vegas Raiders

5 18 162 Las Vegas Raiders from Miami Dolphins

5 19 163 Washington Football Team

5 20 164 Chicago Bears

5 21 165 Indianapolis Colts

5 22 166 Tennessee Titans

5 23 167 Las Vegas Raiders from Seattle Seahawks

5 24 168 Minnesota Vikings from Pittsburgh Steelers through Baltimore Ravens

5 25 169 Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams

5 26 170 Jacksonville Jaguars from Cleveland Browns

5 27 171 Baltimore Ravens

5 28 172 San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints

5 29 173 Green Bay Packers

5 30 174 Buffalo Bills

5 31 175 Kansas City Chiefs

5 32 176 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 33 177 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

5 34 178 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

5 35 179 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

5 36 180 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

5 37 181 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

5 38 182 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)

5 39 183 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)

5 40 184 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 6

6 1 185 Los Angeles Chargers from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans

6 2 186 New York Jets

6 3 187 Atlanta Falcons

6 4 188 New England Patriots from Houston Texans

6 5 189 Philadelphia Eagles

6 6 190 Cincinnati Bengals

6 7 191 Denver Broncos

6 8 192 Dallas Cowboys from Detroit Lions

6 9 193 Carolina Panthers

6 10 194 San Francisco 49ers

6 11 195 Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys through New England Patriots

6 12 196 New York Giants

6 13 197 New England Patriots

6 14 198 Los Angeles Chargers

6 15 199 Minnesota Vikings

6 16 200 Las Vegas Raiders

6 17 201 New York Giants from Arizona Cardinals

6 18 202 Cincinnati Bengals from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans ... (This pick was sent to Houston as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade)

6 19 203 Houston Texans from Washington Football Team through Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins ... (The Dolphins got this pick as part of the Lynn Bowden trade but sent it to Houston along with Shaq Lawson in the trade for LB Benardrick McKinney and a seventh-round pick)

6 20 204 Chicago Bears

6 21 205 Tennessee Titans

6 22 206 Indianapolis Colts

6 23 207 Kansas City Chiefs from Pittsburgh Steelers through Miami Dolphins ... (The Dolphins got this pick as part of the 2019 Minkah Fitzpatrick trade before sending it to the Chiefs in the trade that brought RB DeAndre Washington to Miami last year)

6 24 208 Chicago Bears from Seattle Seahawks through Miami Dolphins ... (The Dolphins acquired this pick from Seattle in a 2020 draft-day trade before sending it to the Bears to get TE Adam Shaheen last summer)

6 25 209 Los Angeles Rams

6 26 210 Baltimore Ravens

6 27 211 Cleveland Browns

6 28 212 Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints

6 29 213 Buffalo Bills

6 30 214 Green Bay Packers

6 31 215 Tennessee Titans from Kansas City Chiefs

6 32 216 Pittsburgh Steelers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6 33 217 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

6 34 218 New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

6 35 219 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)

6 36 220 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

6 37 221 Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

6 38 222 Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)

6 39 223 Arizona Cardinals from Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

6 40 224 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6 41 225 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6 42 226 New York Jets from Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)

6 43 227 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

6 44 228 Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 7

7 1 229 New Orleans Saints from Jacksonville Jaguars

7 2 230 San Francisco from New York Jets

7 3 231 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans ... (This pick came as a part of the McKinney-Lawson trade)

7 4 232 Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons through Miami Dolphins ... (The Dolphins got this pick from Atlanta for DE Charles Harris but sent it to Tennessee in exchange for T Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick)

7 5 233 Houston Texans from Cincinnati Bengals

7 6 234 Philadelphia Eagles

7 7 235 Cincinnati Bengals from Detroit Lions through Seattle Seahawks

7 8 236 Buffalo Bills from Carolina Panthers

7 9 237 Denver Broncos

7 10 238 Dallas Cowboys

7 11 239 Denver Broncos from New York Giants

7 12 240 Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco 49ers

7 13 241 Los Angeles Chargers

7 14 Minnesota Vikings (Choice Forfeited)

7 15 242 New England Patriots

7 16 243 Arizona Cardinals

7 17 244 Washington Football Team from Las Vegas Raiders

7 18 245 Pittsburgh Steelers from Miami Dolphins ... (This pick was sent to the Steelers as part of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade)

7 19 246 Washington Football Team

7 20 247 Arizona Cardinals from Chicago Bears through Las Vegas Raiders

7 21 248 Indianapolis Colts

7 22 249 Jacksonville Jaguars from Tennessee Titans

7 23 250 Seattle Seahawks

7 24 251 Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers

7 25 252 Los Angeles Rams

7 26 253 Denver Broncos from Cleveland Browns

7 27 254 Pittsburgh Steelers from Baltimore Ravens

7 28 255 New Orleans Saints

7 29 256 Green Bay Packers

7 30 257 Cleveland Browns from Buffalo Bills

7 31 258 Miami Dolphins from Kansas City Chiefs ... (This pick was part of the DeAndre Washington trade)

7 32 259 Tampa Bay Buccaneers