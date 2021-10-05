Dolphins Trading Grant to Chicago

The Dolphins will get a 2023 late-round pick in exchange for arguably the greatest returner in team history

Jakeem Grant may be the greatest kick returner in Miami Dolphins history, but the team has decided it's time to part ways.

The Dolphins have agreed to trade Grant to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 sixth-round pick, a deal first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and confirmed by a league source.

The trade comes two days after Grant muffed a punt, leading to an Indianapolis Colts field goal, in the Dolphins' 27-17 loss at Hard Rock Stadium. On his other two punt returns in the game, Grant had a 14-yard return and a 1-yard loss.

He did not get the opportunity to return a kickoff because all six of the Colts' kickoffs resulted in a touchback.

Grant was in his sixth season with the Dolphins after arriving as a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft and his presence on the 53-man roster came as a bit of a surprise after the offseason additions of Will Fuller V via free agency and Jaylen Waddle via the draft, along with the return of Albert Wilson after he opted out in 2020.

Grant agreed to restructure his contract this offseason to remain with the Dolphins.

But Grant's miscue against the Colts might have sealed his fate in Miami because he wasn't a factor on offense.

In the first four games of the season, Grant played only 17 snaps on offense. He got only one snap against the Colts, and on that one play he was dropped for a 7-yard loss after Jacoby Brissett flipped him the ball on a jet sweep.

Head coach Brian Flores was asked Monday whether Grant remained the team's top returner.

“I think we are still evaluating all positions, to include the returner position," Flores said. "Obviously Jakeem struggled a bit (Sunday). He’s been very productive for a number of years but struggled a bit (Sunday). We’ll take a look at that position, like we will for all positions, and do what we feel is best for the team."

On Tuesday, we found out what the Dolphins felt was best for the team when it comes to Jakeem Grant.

With Grant gone, the logical move when it comes to punt returns would be to use first-round pick Jaylen Waddle.