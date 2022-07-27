Messages To And From Tua

As is usually the case with the starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa addressed the media following the first practice of Miami Dolphins training camp Wednesday.

Tagovailoa called it a good practice, but the focus on the press conference wasn't so much about the on-field work.

It was off-the-field issues that again became the most popular topics, such as how he responds to skeptics or critics, the vocal support he's gotten from Tyreek Hill and his desire — or lack thereof — in becoming a captain.

Head coach Mike McDaniel and tackle Terron Armstead called Tua "the leader of our team" and "our leader," but that doesn't mean Tagovailoa is interested in campaigning to be elected as a team captain.

“I think when it comes down to it, whether I go up to speak on behalf of me wanting to be a captain, or the team just voting and there are just candidates, I think it comes with my position to always be a leader," Tua said. "For me, I’ve always said I’m not the kind of person to get in front of people and scream and lead in that way. But I try to lead with my actions and try to lead in a way that helps our team get better. That’s by building relationships with the guys. It also helps when we’re able to compete in ping pong and cornhole and all of these other games that we have in there.”



McDaniel said players will vote on their team captains after the roster is cut down to the maximum 53 players in late August and added there were several good candidates throughout the team.

On offense, Armstead certainly jumps out as a strong candidate to become a captain based on his experience and personality, but quarterbacks usually end up being team captains — something that didn't happen with Tua last season.

DEALING WITH THE CRITICS

While Tua called it "cool" that Hill has been singing his praises at every turn since joining the team, he said he had no time to concern himself with those in the media who have been less complimentary.

“I don’t know any of those guys," Tagovailoa said. "If that’s what they have to say, then good for them. That’s probably a good thing for them to say to draw people for clickbait or whatever that is. To me, if I can’t hear you, then you’re not that important to me. If you’re in my circle and I can hear you and what you’re saying, then obviously you have to be extremely important to me. If I can’t hear it, then it’s probably not important.”

Tagovailoa has been consistent since joining the Dolphins about not paying attention to social media, even joking that while McDaniel showed the team pictures or videos posted by players showing themselves working out in the offseason, he wasn't among them because he never posted anything — he laughed when it was suggested McDaniel could have shown a video or photo from his trainer.

THE MESSAGE FROM McDANIEL

Before practice, McDaniel shared his thoughts on how he wanted Tua to approach camp practices.

“I think it’s deliberate intent on each play," McDaniel said. "The quarterback’s job is exhausting, in terms of you have to know a lot of things. He recognized that in OTAs and put in more time this offseason than I think he has with football in that regard. Tua is super hard on himself, which is a good thing, but anything in excess isn’t the best thing either. He holds himself at a high standard, so I don’t want that to impede when things don’t go the way he wants. I don’t want that to impede the next play.

"I said it about the whole team, but specifically with the quarterback, he has such a natural football presence on the football field that who cares if there’s one read this way or that way. Again, like every quarterback, it’s not if but when. So those short-term memories, that’s what I think you can really work on in the training camp right now and moving forward as the leader of our team.”

While Armstead agreed with the notion of Tua as leader of the team, he made clear it wasn't all about the quarterback.

“It’s a big year for all of us," Armstead said. "We’re all looking to improve, get better, extend our careers. And with that, with Tua being our leader and being our nucleus, we can all help him, he can help us. So there’s no added pressure on Tua. The protection has to be better for him and it will. He has more weapons now than he ever has. We’re looking to improve. It’s just Day 1. We’ve got a long way to go to become what we see the potential to be and it takes everybody. It’s not just one person.”