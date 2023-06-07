The Miami Dolphins and NFL community have united to support the family of Eric Carmona, the creator of the We Are Tuanon Twitter account, a military veteran, and father of four who passed away last week.

And the NFL quarterback who inspired the loyal, if not rabid, support group was one of the main contributors.

On Tuesday evening Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' starting quarterback, donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe account set up to help Carmona’s family after a motorcycle accident took his life.

“Prayers up for the Carmona family,” Diane Tagovailoa, Tagovailoa’s mother, wrote on her Twitter account sharing the GoFundMe page.

Tagovailoa’s contribution came a day after his top receiver, Tyreek Hill, contributed $7,000.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and his wife Samantha also contributed $1,000. As of Tuesday night, the fund had raised just shy of $60,000, courtesy of 1,100 donations.

For those not familiar, the We Are Tuanon account often featured grainy videos of a man wearing a Dolphins mask in a muffled voice professing his support of Tagovailoa, and chastising those who criticized him.

Their catch phrase was “Expect Us,” and they typically defended their quarterback with a ferocious demeanor.

Carmona wasn’t just one of the leaders. He was the man wearing the mask and using the voice modulator to share Tuanon’s agenda, which was to defend the NFL’s top-rated passer from the 2022 season.

The fact that Tagovailoa would contribute $10,000 is seemingly a tip of the cap, showing his respect to his most loyal group of fans.

The goal of the fund is to raise $75,000 to help Carmona’s wife Vanessa and their children get “through this tragedy,” wrote Dolphins superfan Ian Berger, the organizer.

Memorial services for Carmona will be held June 22 from 3-4 p.m. at Miller Jones Mortuary and Crematory in Murrieta, California.