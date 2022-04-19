The Tua-Tyreek Video That Went Viral

The Miami Dolphins opened their voluntary veteran minicamp Tuesday to mark the official start of the Tua Tagovailoa on-field relationship with Tyreek Hill

Think Miami Dolphins are jacked up about the Tua-Tyreek connection?

The reaction to a simple minicamp video Tuesday has offered a pretty good indication that the answer is a resounding yes.

More than 400,000 watched the five-second clip on Twitter showing Tua Tagovailoa throwing a short pass to Tyreek Hill, with more than 4,000 putting a like on the video.

The clip was one of six short clips the Dolphins posted on the first of two days of the voluntary veteran minicamp, which is allowed only for teams with a new head coach — the Dolphins obviously qualify with the arrival of Mike McDaniel.

None of the other clips, including safety Jevon Holland dropping back to catch a ball or linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel hitting the sled, generated nearly as many views in the few hours after being put up.

This really shouldn't be surprising, however, because of what Hill did with the Kansas City Chiefs and what Dolphins fans hope he can do for the offense in 2022.

Dolphins Offseason Schedule

The Dolphins started their offseason program April 4 — getting a head start because of having a new head coach — but the first two weeks was Phase One, which is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehabilitation.

Phase Two of the offseason program features on-field work, though offense vs. defense team drills are not allowed.

Things ramp up in Phase Three with Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which will start for the Dolphins on May 16. While no live contact will be permitted, the Dolphins will be allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

And we can just imagine what kind of reaction a clip of Tua connecting with Hill in one of the sessions might produce.