Dallas Cowboys defender responds to Tyreek Hill's challenge, saying he'll send Dolphins receiver "to the tent" if he tries to block him in Christmas eve game

Tyreek Hill and Micah Parsons are using their platforms to have playful back-and-forth banter, setting up a highly anticipated Christmas Eve game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins.

Last week Hill issued a warning to Parsons, whose 30.5 sacks in three seasons allows people to argue whether he's today's the top defensive player in football, bragging that he'll block Parson one-on-one and claiming he's a lion, not a cheetah when it comes to that aspect of the game.

Hill was responding to Parsons telling Hill to back off his claims that he's a lion based on the way he's been blocking this season for the NFL's best run game.

Who provoked this podcast beef?

“Tyreek, please never say you’re a lion again [sic],” Parsons said on his own podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons."

“Just stick to the cheetah. You don’t want nothing to do with this lion work. Please stay away from the lion. At least you did say you’re a baby lion. To me, you’ll be a cub, brother.”

This week Parsons responded on his podcast, bringing up a game clip of Hill manhandling a Patriots defender in Miami's 24-17 win over the New England Patriots.

"I'm letting you know there's a big difference between me and those other guys you coming off the edge with," Parsons said. "Listen Tyreek, if you come over my way, and I see you coming my way, I'm sending you to the tent."

Parsons is referring to the medical tent, which is used to examine injured players, and is often used to privately assess whether a player has suffered a concussion.

"I'm sending you to the sidelines and you're going to say, 'Hey coach, I don't want nothing to do with Micah Parsons.' You don't want to do that. I already said it once. I said it on social media, my baby girl is getting Cheetah print for Christmas," Parsons added. "She's getting a cheetah print [skin]. Come over here to my side and my baby girl is getting cheetah print."

Outside of the threat, which Hill provoked in his "It Needed To Be Said" podcast, Parsons did praise Hill for how the Dolphins have been performing, pointing out they have the NFL's No. 1 offense, and made the argument that the four-time All-Pro receiver is receiver No. 1 in the NFL.

Is Tyreek receiver No. 1?

That means Parsons is putting Hill, who has 412 receiving yards and four touchdowns off 25 receptions in three games, ahead of Minnesota's Justin Jefferson, who has contributed 458 yards and one touchdowns off 27 receptions in his three games.

"We see what he's doing, and we see what Justin Jefferson is doing. Who is wide receiver No. 1? How are you going to argue it when these [Dolphins] are lighting the league up right now," Parsons said. "But the difference is the Dolphins are 3-0 and the Vikings are 0-3. Who is going to argue it right now? You have to give it to Tyreek Hill. He has to be the best receiver in the league because he's making the most impact."

Hill's on pace for 2,000 yards

Before the season Hill has set a goal to become the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver, breaking a receiving yards record that's presently held by Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson, and he's on pace to do so.

Hill is averaging 137.3 yards per game, and at this pace he’ll end with 2,334 yards if he plays in all 17 games.

"I feel like being the highest-paid receiver in this league, I really take pride in that," Hill said, referring to the Dolphins having the NFL's top-rated offense for the first three weeks of the 2023 season.

The Dolphins are averaging 550 yards per game and 43.1 points per game.

"I want to be the best at everything that I do – not only in individual stats, but also as a team," Hill said. "If I’m able to bring the same mindset each and every day at practice, I feel like it’s going to translate over in the game. That’s what’s been happening."