Tyreek Hill Sidelined By Hip Injury

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has an infamous saying that “Cheetah’s don’t get hurt,” which is a reference to his durability.

Hill, who hasn’t missed an NFL regular season game since 2020, and has missed just six games in his eight year career, sat out the entirety of Wednesday practice because of a hip injury he suffered in Miami's 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It was a little weird not having someone like Tyreek out there his leadership, his aura, but it calls for other guys to step up in his room," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after practice. "I think Jaylen (Waddle) had a really good practice today. A lot of guys had good practices today, especially being on Wednesday. So, yeah, not having someone like Tyreek is hard but that calls for other guys to step up."

Tua was then asked how the Dolphins offense could make up for not having him in the lineup if it turns out he can't play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"Yeah, I don't think anyone can can emulate what Tyreek does on the field, his speed, his cuts in and out of breaks," Tua said. "I don't think there's anyone that can emulate him. He's in his own league. He's one of a kind. But, needless to say, I think people forget about the things that Jaylen Waddle can do, the things that he already has done for our team since his rookie year and there's a lot of other guys I think that you can't sleep on.

"If we couldn't have Tyreek, that would be you ough but the show goes on, you gotta continue to play. Somewhere down the line, we're gonna get Tyreek back and it has to be one of those things where you never let your foot off the gas and you don't lose that rhythm as a team or as a unit."

Hill leads the team with 53 receptions, which he’s turned into 902 yards and seven touchdowns, and is the focal point of Miami’s offense, which leads the NFL in scoring, rushing and passing heading into week eight games.

The Patriots happen to be one of the two teams that limited Hill's productivity this season, holding him to five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. The Buffalo Bills, which limited him to three receptions for 58 yards, are the other.

If Hill isn’t able to play on Sunday the Dolphins likely would elevate Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., or Robbie Chosen into the starting role, pairing a receiver or two with Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins also have Chase Claypool, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago two weeks ago. Claypool played four offensive snaps in Miami’s 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but didn’t have a pass thrown his way.

The Dolphins also had River Cracraft, who is nursing a shoulder injury, practicing with the team on Wednesday after opening his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.