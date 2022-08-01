Dolphins Plans to Honor 1972 Perfect Team

The Miami Dolphins practice Saturday, highlighted by Tua Tagovailoa's perfect long touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, was noteworthy for another significant reason.

The practice in front of fans also featured the team's Alumni BBQ, which marked the kickoff of the Dolphins' 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented.

The year-long celebration will feature a series of events honoring 1972 team members, their families, and fans.

Among the events scheduled:

-- Alumni Captains: The Dolphins will recognize members of the 1972 team as alumni captains at every home game by position groups.

-- Perfect Season Podcast: 50th Anniversary Edition: Breaking down the Super Bowl championship season game by game, fans will get a chance to hear from the players to get a peek inside the locker room, field, and team meetings to learn more about what made the season perfect.

-- Museum Exhibit at Hard Rock Stadium: Fans will have the opportunity to experience a museum exhibit on the Hard Rock Stadium campus presented by Pepsi. Highlights include artifacts from the 1972 team and an exclusive look at memorabilia.

-- Sunday Night Football Celebration: Members of the 1972 team will be honored as part of the team’s Sunday night game the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23 during pregame and halftime ceremonies. The team also will wear throwback jerseys with a commemorative patch honoring the 1972 team. Fans will also receive a PepsiCo-branded promotional giveaway.

-- Exclusive Merchandise Line: The Miami Dolphins will release exclusive merchandise featuring the 50th Anniversary commemorative logo for the Sunday Night Football Celebration on that night.

Even beyond the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are putting together a cruise with some former Dolphins players, ncluding many members of the 1972 undefeated team, from March 12-19, 2023.

The Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise is a seven-night Caribbean excursion aboard the Oasis of the Seas cruise vessel that will depart from Miami and will stop at several Caribbean islands, including, CocoCay, Cozumel, Roatan and Costa Maya. For information on the cruise, visit www.DolphinsFanCruise.com.

Additional interactive events will be announced at a later date.

The 1972 Dolphins went 14-0 before defeating the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC playoffs and then Washington, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII. The Dolphins repeated as Super Bowl champions in 1973, defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII.

Since then, three teams have won the Super Bowl with only one regular loss — the 1976 Oakland Raiders (13-1), 1984 San Francisco 49ers (15-1) and 1985 Chicago Bears (15-1). The 2007 New England Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season, but lost against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.