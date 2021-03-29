Updating the Dolphins' Super Bowl Odds

The Miami Dolphins saw a change in their Super Bowl odds after free agency, but which way did they go?

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of moves in free agency before their major draft-related trades, but those moves apparently left some rather underwhelmed.

Specifically, we're talking about oddsmakers who actually have put longer odds on the Dolphins being able to win Super Bowl LVI than right after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Dolphins are now being given 33/1 odds to win the next Super Bowl, according to BetOnline (@betonline.ag), down from their 25/1 odds of Feb. 8.

The 33/1 odds are tied for 15th-longest in the NFL with the L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins were tied for 10th-longest odds on Feb. 8.

Miami was one of 14 teams to see their odds go down over the past six weeks, including Super Bowl LVI Kansas City, which went from 5/1 to 11/2.

The other teams given better odds than the Dolphins by BetOnline are Tampa Bay (6/1), Green Bay (12/1), the L.A. Rams (12/1), Buffalo (14/1), San Francisco (14/1), Baltimore (18/1), Cleveland (18/1), Indianapolis (20/1), New England (25/1), Arizona (28/1), Dallas (28/1), New Orleans (28/1) and Seattle (28/1).

The Bills' odds actually went down from 12/1 to 14/1; New England's odds remained the same at 25/1; and the other team in the AFC East, the New York Jets, saw their odds go from 75/1 on Feb. 8 to 50/1.

The Dolphins have signed 11 players in free agency so far, a list led by wide receiver Will Fuller V, center Matt Skura and defensive tackle Adam Butler.

The others are quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Malcolm Butler, fullback/tight end Cethan Carter, wide receiver Robert Foster, linebackers, Duke Riley and Brennan Scarlett, cornerback Justin Coleman, and punter Michael Palardy.

The Dolphins also acquired linebacker Benardrick McKinney in a trade for Shaq Lawson and re-signed Elandon Roberts, Mack Hollins and Vince Biegel.

Along with Lawson, the Dolphins released Kyle Van Noy and lost unrestricted free agents Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matt Breida, Ted Karras, Julien Davenport, Davon Godchaux, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Matt Haack.