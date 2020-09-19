SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins-Bills Facts and Figures

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will play their home opener against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Here's all the pertinent info.

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 20

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

FANS: The Dolphins will be allowed to have 20 percent of the stadium capacity, or 13,000 fans

RELATED: Dolphins Allowing Some Fans for Home Opener

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst)

TV distribution: CBS will show the game in the Buffalo area and in South Florida

Series history: Dolphins lead 61-50-1 (including playoffs)

Last five meetings:

Nov. 17, 2019 at Miami: Bills 37, Dolphins 20

Oct. 20, 2019 at Buffalo; Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Dec. 30, 2018 at Buffalo; Bills 42, Dolphins 17

Dec. 2, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Bills 17

Dec. 31, 2017 at Miami: Bills 22, Dolphins 16

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 38 (1970 at Miami; Dolphins 45, Bills 7)

Bills' largest margin of victory: 34 (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)

Highest-scoring matchup: 82 points (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 12 points (1983 at Buffalo; Bills 12, Dolphins 0)

Former Bills players with the Dolphins:

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2009-12), DE Shaq Lawson (2016-19)

Former Bills coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, running backs coach Eric Studesville, assistant strength and conditioning coach Jim Arthur

Former Dolphins players with the Bills:

OL Evan Boehm

Former Dolphins coaches with the Bills:

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Final injury report

Bills — LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) are out

Dolphins — LB Elandon Roberts (concussion) is out; S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is doubtful; WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) is questionable

Last 10 Dolphins home openers

2019 — Baltimore 59, Miami 10

2018 — Miami 27, Tennessee 20

2017 — Miami 16, Tennessee 10 (note: the Dolphins had previously played a "home game" in London, England)

2016 — Miami 30, Cleveland 24 (OT)

2015 — Buffalo 41, Miami 14

2014 — Miami 33, New England 20

2013 — Miami 27, Atlanta 23

2012 — Miami 35, Oakland 13

2011 — New England 38, Miami 24

2010 — N.Y. Jets 31, Miami 23

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Bills

The Miami Dolphins will play their home opener against a Buffalo Bills team with lofty expectations after making the playoffs two of the past three years

Alain Poupart

Best Running Backs in Miami Dolphins History

Three of the best running backs in Dolphins history played during the team's dynasty of the early 1970s, but who else fills out the franchise's top five at the position? Read on to learn about the greatest rushers to ever wear the Orange and Aqua uniform.

Andrew Harner

by

Alain Poupart

Is Fitz Ready for Another Strong Rebound Game?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played much better than his stats would seem to suggest in Week 1, but he's still looking for redemption

Alain Poupart

The Week 2 Final Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dophins will be without linebacker Elandon Roberts for their home opener, while wide receiver DeVante Parker is a question mark

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 2 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins home opener against the Buffalo Bills will be televised to only a small portion of the country

Alain Poupart

Lawson Looks for Bounce-Back Game Against Former Team

Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson is looking forward to facing his former team

Alain Poupart

by

jaxdolphin

The Morning After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins' 21-11 season-opening loss against the New England Patriots was a bit of a reality check even if it was just one game

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Tua Topics: Health, Learning from the Sideline

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said rookie Tua Tagovailoa is trending in the right direction from a health standpoint

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

The Top 100 Games in Dolphins History

As the NFL celebrates its 100th birthday, we rank the top 100 games in Miami Dolphins history

Alain Poupart

Many Former Dolphins Among 2021 Hall Nominees

Zach Thomas headlined the list of former Miami Dolphins players among the 130 modern-era nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart