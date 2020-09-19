Dolphins-Bills Facts and Figures
Alain Poupart
The Miami Dolphins will play their home opener against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Here's all the pertinent info.
DATE: Sunday, Sept. 20
TIME: 1 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium
FANS: The Dolphins will be allowed to have 20 percent of the stadium capacity, or 13,000 fans
TV: CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst)
TV distribution: CBS will show the game in the Buffalo area and in South Florida
Series history: Dolphins lead 61-50-1 (including playoffs)
Last five meetings:
Nov. 17, 2019 at Miami: Bills 37, Dolphins 20
Oct. 20, 2019 at Buffalo; Bills 31, Dolphins 21
Dec. 30, 2018 at Buffalo; Bills 42, Dolphins 17
Dec. 2, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Bills 17
Dec. 31, 2017 at Miami: Bills 22, Dolphins 16
Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 38 (1970 at Miami; Dolphins 45, Bills 7)
Bills' largest margin of victory: 34 (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)
Highest-scoring matchup: 82 points (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)
Lowest-scoring matchup: 12 points (1983 at Buffalo; Bills 12, Dolphins 0)
Former Bills players with the Dolphins:
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2009-12), DE Shaq Lawson (2016-19)
Former Bills coaches with the Dolphins:
Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, running backs coach Eric Studesville, assistant strength and conditioning coach Jim Arthur
Former Dolphins players with the Bills:
OL Evan Boehm
Former Dolphins coaches with the Bills:
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll
Final injury report
Bills — LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) are out
Dolphins — LB Elandon Roberts (concussion) is out; S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is doubtful; WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) is questionable
Last 10 Dolphins home openers
2019 — Baltimore 59, Miami 10
2018 — Miami 27, Tennessee 20
2017 — Miami 16, Tennessee 10 (note: the Dolphins had previously played a "home game" in London, England)
2016 — Miami 30, Cleveland 24 (OT)
2015 — Buffalo 41, Miami 14
2014 — Miami 33, New England 20
2013 — Miami 27, Atlanta 23
2012 — Miami 35, Oakland 13
2011 — New England 38, Miami 24
2010 — N.Y. Jets 31, Miami 23