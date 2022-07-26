Dolphins Veterans Report and Other Notes

The big finally arrived Tuesday — well, one of the big days on the summer NFL calendar — as veterans around the NFL reported for training camp.

The Miami Dolphins were among 28 teams whose veteran reporting date was Tuesday, with the four exceptions being the two teams involved in the Hall of Fame Game (Las Vegas and Jacksonville) and the teams involved in the NFL regular season opener, the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

The action really kicks off for the Dolphins on Wednesday when they will conduct their first practice of training camp.

The team also will practice Thursday and Friday before having its first practice open to fans Saturday.

That practice will start at 10:25 a.m. at the Baptist Health Training Complex next to Hard Rock Stadium. It will be part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday," with all 32 teams holding club-led fan events.

RELATED: 2022-23 DATES TO REMEMBER

CATCHING UP WITH FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS

-- Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who bounced on and off the Dolphins roster after arriving as a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft, had a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. He went unsigned as an urestricted free agent.

-- Offensive lineman Ty Clary, who was waived/injured by the Dolphins after signing as a rookie free agent in May, worked out for Green Bay Packers.

-- Linebacker Raekwon McMillan passed his physical with the New England Patriots and was removed from the team's Physically Unable to Perform list. McMillan missed all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL.

-- Dolphins 2009 second-round pick Pat White joined the L.A. Chargers as an offensive assistant. The former West Virginia quarterback had been an assistant coach in the college ranks since 2018. The Dolphins released White before his second NFL season after he played 13 games as a rookie and he never played another regular season game in the NFL, though he had stints in both the United Football League (2011) and the Canadian Football League (2014).

-- Wide receiver Danny Amendola announced his retirement after a 14-year NFL career that included one season with the Dolphins. After signing a one-year deal as a free agent in 2018, Amendola had a team-high 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown that season before leaving to join the Detroit Lions as a free agent the following spring. His highlight in a Dolphins uniform was a 28-yard touchdown pass he threw to running back Kenyan Drake off a double pass, although it came in a 42-23 Thursday night loss against the Houston Texans.

FACING THE NEW-LOOK BENGALS

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the teams that will wear an alternate helmet this season, and they will do so when they face the Dolphins in the Thursday night game at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Bengals made it official with an elaborate Twitter video message trumpeting the return of the white bengal.

ON THIS DAY IN DOLPHINS HISTORY

-- July 26, 1997: Legendary coach Don Shula becomes the sixth member of the Dolphins to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

-- July 26, 2020: The Dolphins acquire Adam Shaheen in a trade with the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick.