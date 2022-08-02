Skip to main content

Dolphins Release Adam Butler

The Miami Dolphins have released veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler with a failed physical designation

The depth of the Miami Dolphins defensive line took a hit Tuesday when the team announced that veteran Adam Butler had been released with a failed physical designation.

Butler was headed into his second season with the Dolphins after coming over as an unrestricted free agent from the New England Patriots, but he didn't take part in any practice even though he wasn't put on any list (PUP or NFI) at the start of camp.

Butler was expected to be part of a defensive line rotation that includes Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis and veteran John Jenkins.

With Butler gone, the only defensive lineman beyond those five who's not a rookie is second-year player Benito Jones.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

BUTLER'S 2021 SEASON WITH MIAMI

Butler played all 17 games in his first and only season with the Dolphins, with one start — against the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 2 after Davis was injured in the opener at New England.

After a slow start, Butler was a lot more effective in the second half of the season.

He finished with two sacks, in the victories against the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants. He also had three passes defenses, including two in the 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans.

Before joining the Dolphins, Butler had 15 sacks in four seasons with the Patriots, including a career-high six in 2019.

In This Article (1)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Don Shula
News

Dolphins 2023-24 Drafts, Tampering, and NFL History

By Alain Poupart52 minutes ago
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross with GM Chris Grier
News

The Full NFL Announcement on the Dolphins

By Alain Poupart1 hour ago
IMG-2481
News

Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 7: Practice Observations

By Alain Poupart3 hours ago
Coach Brian Flores is congratulated by Dolphins owner Steve Ross after his first win for Miami against the Jets.
News

Dolphins Lose Two Draft Picks After Being Found Guilty of Tampering

By Alain Poupart4 hours ago
7.27.22 Mike McDaniel
News

Dolphins Camp Day 7: McDaniel Highlights

By Alain Poupart6 hours ago
Preston Williams
News

Where Does Williams Stand Among Dolphins WRs?

By Alain Poupart7 hours ago
Myles Gaskin
News

Number 37 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

By Alain Poupart7 hours ago
Teven Jenkins
News

Should Dolphins Make a Play for Jenkins?

By Dante Collinelli21 hours ago