Find out what makes Andrew Van Ginkel such a good fit in South Florida, and in Vic Fangio's defense

Andrew Van Ginkel feels at home.

Not just in South Florida, the city that adopted him when the Miami Dolphins selected the former Wisconsin standout in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL draft.

But the linebacker also feels like he’s a good fit in Vic Fangio’s 3-4 zone defense, which is similar to what he played in with the Badgers.

Earlier this season Van Ginkel proved that by becoming one of the unit’s top performers during a stretch where he was serving as a starting inside and outside linebacker.

He’s started five of Miami’s nine games, and has contributed 31 tackles, four sacks and recovered one fumble. And even though Jaelan Phillips has recovered from the back and torso inside that sidelined him for a couple games, Van Ginkel remains an integral defender in Fangio’s scheme.

He’s gone from a talent the Dolphins organization consistently tried to replace, especially last season when he played less than 400 snaps on defense, to being a glue guy, a role player who holds it all together.

“I’m comfortable playing inside and outside. I’ve got a good grasp of what everybody is doing and the weak spots in the defense, and how we’re trying to attack on certain calls,” said Van Ginkel, who was personally recruited by Fangio this offseason when he was a free agent.

Even though better opportunities and contracts were supposedly on the table, Van Ginkel didn’t want to uproot his family, and bought in, agreeing to a one-year deal with Miami that would pay him $2.6 million if he played in every game.

His effectiveness, and the 22 quarterback pressures he's created, could put him in position to double-up on that salary this offseason, especially since he’s one of owner Steve Ross’ favorite players on the 2023 team.

Ross has sought out Van Ginkel multiple times after wins, especially after games where he’s produced impactful plays.

According to Van Ginkel, those plays are a byproduct of getting more at-bats.

“When you get more opportunities to rush you can set things up better and use counter attacks to set up the tackles,” said Van Ginkel, who has started 36 of the 65 games he’s played for the Dolphins. “There are things that people don’t realize. It’s a game within the game and we’re playing chess with the offensive tackle. You have to keep them guessing. Keep them on their heels and show different rushes.”

In this First and 10 interview, which you can find on this link, Van Ginkel explains why rushing the passer is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL, and talks about his Viking heritage, and his desire to explore it more.