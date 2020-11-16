Miami Dolphins Week 10 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Some new faces emerged as key contributors on offense for the Miami Dolphins in their 29-21 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

A study of the team's snap counts reveals that it was Jakeem Grant, who handled the bulk of the work at wide receiver opposite DeVante Parker in the absence of injured starter Preston Williams.

Grant played 44 of the Dolphins' 58 offensive snaps, topping his previous season high of 33 snaps in the opener at New England.

The other wide receivers who got playing time on offense against the Chargers were Malcolm Perry with 23 snaps and Mack Hollins with 11, though it should be noted that Perry also lined up as a Wildcat quarterback for a couple of snaps.

It's worth noting that newcomer Antonio Callaway, the 2018 fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, did not play one snap against the Chargers, which came as a bit of a surprise since the Dolphins made it a point to elevate him from the practice squad Saturday.

Rookie free agent Salvon Ahmed not only got his first NFL start at running back with Jordan Howard inactive for the fourth time in five games, he also got the bulk of the work at the position with 44 snaps. Patrick Laird played 10 snaps and newcomer DeAndre Washington played four.

This should not have been surprising given how promising Ahmed looked in his NFL debut against Arizona in Week 9 and we should expect to see Ahmed continue to get a lot of snaps until Myles Gaskin comes back from IR and maybe even beyond.

On the offensive line, the Dolphins went back to their opening-day lineup of Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Ted Karras, Solomon Kindley and Jesse Davis, though Julien Davenport and Robert Hunt also got snaps in short-yardage situations.

In fact, for the Dolphins' first offensive snap, which came from the Chargers 1-yard line after the punt block, they had seven offensive linemen on the field.

It's interesting to note that Durham Smythe had the most snaps at tight end, with 39 compared to 28 for Mike Gesicki. But that speaks to the renewed emphasis on the running game we saw against the Chargers with Smythe being a better run blocker than Gesicki.

What stands out with the defensive snaps is the heavy workload for linemen Zach Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah and a second consecutive game with no snaps on defense for rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.

Sieler and Ogbah each played 52 of the 63 defensive snaps, an unusually high amount for any defensive lineman. Igbinoghene did play 17 snaps on special teams, the third-highest total on the team behind Clayton Fejedelem's 21 and Andrew Van Ginkel's 19.

Elsewhere on defense, Benito Jones played 26 snaps in his third elevation from the practice squad. He had played 20 in his first two games combined.

None of the linebackers got a lot of work, with Jerome Baker and Kyle Van Noy leading the way with 38 snaps — though Van Noy missed some time because of a hip injury, from which he returned.