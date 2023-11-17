Dolphins Week 11 Opponent Breakdown: Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 7-3 when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Raiders will come into the game with a 5-5 record, but are 2-0 since firing Josh McDaniels as head coach and replacing him with Antonio Pierce on an interim basis.

To get some answers on five major questions related to the Raiders, we turned to Hondo Carpenter, Publisher of Fan Nation sister site Raiders Today.

1. What's been the biggest difference you've seen in the way the Raiders have played under interim head coach Antonio Pierce?

HC: They are considerably more physical and loose. According to Pierce, this Raiders team is "Playing with house money," and they know it. The fun is back for the guys wearing the Silver and Black.

2. What's the biggest reason you think the Raiders could give the Dolphins problems Sunday or even be able to pull off the upset?

HC: The Raiders are playing with the house money mentioned above; they are physical on defense and have plenty of weapons on offense. If Antonio Pierce had been the coach all season, they would be 7-3, or even possibly 8-2 right now. They are not as bad as their record would indicate.

3. What has led to the recent resurgence of running back Josh Jacobs, who got off to a very slow start after leading the NFL in rushing in 2022?

HC: The change in coaching leadership and a commitment to physicality has reminded the team that they have the NFL returning leading rusher. That commitment to physicality and the running game has rejuvenated him.

4. How have you seen opposing offenses trying to neutralize Maxx Crosby and his pass-rushing prowess?

HC: I have seen everything from single, double, and triple teams to chipping and other things, such as pulling tight ends, and no one has stopped him. Like Tyreek Hill, he is nearly unstoppable and, in my opinion, pound-for-pound the best defensive player in the National Football League. He would get the recognition he deserved if he was on a better team.

5. What would give you confidence the Raiders can slow down the Dolphins offense, which has put up crazy numbers at home?

HC: Their commitment to physicality is that hope. They will do everything possible to knock Tyreek Hill in those first 10 yards. In the first five, they want it to look like a UFC fight and hope the early engagement creates separation issues for the next five yards. It is an arduous task; three teams have done it, and if this game was played 10 times, I think the Raiders would win three. They have a puncher's chance, and if they can beat up and throw off Tyreek Hill's timing, this could be one of the three out of 10 times. That is also a lot of ifs.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

