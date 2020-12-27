Dolphins-Raiders Week 16 Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the Miami Dolphins victory against the Las Vegas Raiders

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in their wild 26-25 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- The Dolphins defense's three-and-out to start the game was created in large part by Xavien Howard getting right to Hunter Renfrow on a wide receiver screen on second-and-7, which led to a gang tackle for no gain.

-- The Dolphins converted a third-and-9 on their second possession when Tua Tagovailoa found Jakeem Grant open in a zone for a 13-yard gain.

-- Myles Gaskin's first carry in his return from the COVID-19 list was a nifty 14-yard gain thanks to great blocking up the middle.

Mark J. Rebilas - USA Today Sports

-- The Dolphins made it 6-for-7 in fourth-down conversion when Tagovailoa scrambled for 8 yards on fourth-and-3, with 5 yards tacked on for a defensive holding.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel potentially saved three points for the Dolphins when he sacked Derek Carr on third-and-8 from the Miami 33-yard line early in the second quarter.

-- Van Ginkel came up with two other big plays on back-to-back snaps in the second quarter when he batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage and followed it with his second sack of the game.

-- The defense forced the Raiders to settle for a field goal after they had a first-and-goal from the 8 thanks to some outstanding coverage on second and third down.

-- Lynn Bowden Jr., facing his former team, had a nifty 8-yard run out of the Wildcat to convert a third-and-2.

-- The Dolphins successfully executed another fake punt, but this one actually counted, when up-back Clayton Fejedelem took a direct snap in punt formation and ran 22 yards through the middle on fourth-and-1 from midfield.

-- Jason Sanders' second field goal in two attempts moved the Dolphins to within 10-6 late in the first half.

SECOND HALF

-- After catching a 5-yard pass on the first offensive play, Gaskin bounced a run off left tackle and raced downfield for 24 yards into Las Vegas territory.

-- The Dolphins converted a third-and-4 when Tagovailoa stepped up in the pocket and threw on the move for an 8-yard completion to Isaiah Ford.

-- Gaskin capped that opening drive of the second half with a nifty 10-yard reception when he took a short pass from Tua and broke a couple of tackles inside the 5-yard line.

-- Zach Sieler came from the outside to trip up Josh Jacobs on a fourth-and-1 run on the Raiders' first drive and linebacker Elandon Roberts brought him down short of the marker to give the Dolphins the ball.

-- Nik Needham did a good job of bringing down Renfrow short of the goal line on a third-down completion late in the third quarter, forcing the Raiders to settle for a field goal.

-- Xavien Howard didn't have a pick, but he was superb in coverage, among other things breaking a deep pass in the end zone intended for rookie Henry Ruggs III early in the fourth quarter.

-- Jerome Baker continued his sack spree by getting to David Carr in the fourth quarter.

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick's first drive featured a conversion on third-and-5 when he connected with tight end Gesicki for 17 yards.

-- On the very next play, Fitzpatrick threw a beautiful touch pass to Gesicki down the middle good for a 31-yard gain.

-- That was some great open-field running by Gaskin and nice blocks by Gesicki and Mack Hollins that allowed the running back to turn a short completion into a 59-yard touchdown once he changed directions and bounced the play outside.

Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports

-- The play of the game ... of course, was Fitzpatrick's 34-yard hook-up to Hollins with the Dolphins at their 25 with 19 seconds left and out of timeouts. That Hollins ended up being so open was crazy, but not as crazy as Fitzpatrick being able to throw the ball while his having his helmet yanked from the side. The end result was a 49-yard pick-up, including the facemask penalty, that moved the ball to the Raiders 26.

-- Jason Sanders was his clutch self, nailed the game-winning 44-yard field goal with two seconds left just as everybody knew he would.

-- The Dolphins closed the game with their only takeaway of the night, as Fejedelem recovered a fumble after two Raiders laterals. That allowed Miami to extend its streak of games forcing at least one turnover.

LOWLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- The Dolphins' first rushing attempt ended with a 4-yard loss when Salvon Ahmed bounced the play outside and couldn't avoid the Raiders push.

-- The Raiders got great field position after Hunter Renfrow broke a couple of tackles to produce a 32-yard punt return after a 51-yard kick by Matt Haack.

Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports

-- The second time the Raiders ran a wide receiver screen was a lot more trouble for the Dolphins, who were outnumbered outside and watched Renfrow gain 11 yards.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 13-yard run to Josh Jacobs to the 3-yard line when the Raiders moved Raekwon Davis out of position and created a big hole up the middle. David Carr scored two plays later to give Las Vegas a 7-0 lead.

-- Tackle Robert Hunt was flagged for holding on a running play to nullify a first-down run.

-- The Dolphins had to settle for a field goal on their second drive when Ahmed was dropped for a 1-yard loss on a third-and-1 on a play where penetration never gave him a chance.

-- This was more a case of a good catch than a bad defensive play, but the first quarter ended with safety Eric Rowe giving up a 29-yard catch to tight end Darren Waller. Waller used his height to catch the ball over Rowe, though Rowe didn't turn his head around in time to make a play on the ball.

-- The Dolphins had to start their first drive of the second quarter from their 8-yard line because Kavon Frazier was called for holding on a punt that Jakeem Grant fair-caught at the 15.

-- The Dolphins gave up runs of 15, 10 and 18 yards on a Raiders second-quarter drive, the 18-yarder coming on third-and-19.

-- Former Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan broke through the line of scrimmage to drop Gaskin for a 1-yard loss on a second-and-1 run and Ahmed then lost 1 yard on third down, forcing the Dolphins to settle for a field goal.

-- The Dolphins let the Raiders drive 55 yards in the final two minutes to extend their lead to 13-6 at the half.

SECOND HALF

-- After the Dolphins' fourth-down stop in the third quarter, the offense went three-and-out after getting the ball at the Vegas 46.

-- That series began when Tagovailoa threw a low ball that Mack Hollins couldn't come up with on what should have been about a 15-yard gain, and then Tua was sacked on third down.

-- The next series began with a completion by David Carr to Nelson Agholor, who got a lot of yards after the catch to complete a 22-yard play.

-- Rowe again had good coverage on Waller and even had a hold of his left arm, but it didn't matter because Waller made the catch one-handed for 33 yards.

-- Two plays later Elandon Roberts was forced to leave the field on a cart after sustaining what appeared to be an injury to his right knee.

-- The Dolphins' possession after Las Vegas took a 16-13 lead was one to forget because it featured a sack when guard Ereck Flowers was slow to react to a twist up front and a third-down incompletion that easily could have been an interception.

-- The third quarter ended with another ridiculous catch by Waller, again despite tight coverage by Rowe.

-- The Dolphins special teams had another tough play when they gave up a 19-yard return to Renfrow in the fourth quarter to allow the Raiders to start a drive in Miami territory.

-- Hollins failed to come up with a low catch near the goal line on the drive that ended with Sanders' third field goal.

-- Byron Jones had two rough plays in the fourth quarter, though he didn't get any help on either. On the 85-yard touchdown pass from David Carr to Nelson Agholor, the Raiders receiver slightly pushed off to create some separation and the catch the ball over Jones before he zigzagged in the open field to avoid Bobby McCain.

Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports

-- On the second one, Jones did get his hands on the shoulders of Agholor on the deep ball downfield, but there wasn't a ton of contact and that play goes without a flag more often than not. But there was a flag on that play and it produced a 49-yard penalty that set up the Raiders' final score.