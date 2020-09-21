Miami Dolphins Week 2 Notes, Quotes and Anecdotes

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill made his first start for the Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills, filling in for the injured Elandon Roberts.

Roberts missed the game because of a concussion.

For the second consecutive week, Eric Rowe did not start at safety, though this time it was Nik Needham who started in the secondary alongside Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.

For the second consecutive game, the only active Dolphins player who didn't see action was rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Jones leaves the game

For the second consecutive game, the Dolphins lost a key player early, and this time it was cornerback Byron Jones.

He sustained a groin injury while covering Stefon Diggs on a pass downfield that fell incomplete.

Jones didn't return, and coach Brian Flores didn't have an update on his status after the game.

Weather delay

Not sure everybody caught the look on DeVante Parker's face when he found out the game was being delayed because of lightning around Hard Rock Stadium.

Parker, of course, was part of the interminable 2018 season opener that lasted more than 7 hours because of two such delays, so maybe he was having flashbacks.

At least this one wasn't too bad, clocking in at about 36 minutes.

Bowden debut

Rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. made his NFL debut and had his first NFL catch, though it was resulted in a 1-yard loss.

Inactive info

The list of Dolphins inactives consisted of WR Malcolm Perry, LB Elandon Roberts, S Clayton Fejedelem, DE Jason Strowbridge and T Adam Pankey.

Fejedelem was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week with a pectoral injury.

Quote unquote

Coach Brian Flores: "I think we didn’t do enough to win the game. We had a chance during the fourth quarter. We made a couple plays, took a lead. But you know, just offensively, defensively, we just couldn’t finish the game. So you’ve got to finish in this league. If you want to win the game you’ve got to finish the game off. I thought we played well in the third quarter, but nothing is more important than finishing the fourth quarter. We didn’t do a good enough job there. We had opportunities. We didn’t take advantage. Thankfully we’ve got a quick turnaround and we’ll be out there Thursday night to get back to it and try to play better.”

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I feel bad because, I mean, really it was two drives. It was the drive in the second half after they took the lead and it was the drive where we were inside their 5-yard line and had the fourth-and-1 and couldn’t finish. And those were the two drives that kind of led to us losing the game. It’s great to throw for yards and touchdowns, but that’s not what we’re here for.”

RB Myles Gaskin: "I think everybody took a step in the right direction. Obviously we need to do more as an offense converting all those big third downs. It takes everybody, but I think we took a step in the right direction getting better as an offense, yes.”

S Bobby McCain: “We didn’t win the game, so as a team, we want to be better, offensively, defensively and special teams. But defensively, we have some things to clean up. We have some really good football player players on the defensive side of the ball, so understanding that we all got to put it together, the rushing areas with the coverage and understanding that everybody has got a job to do, you’re 1/11 while you’re out there. That’s the biggest thing. Everybody’s got to do their job.”

CB Xavien Howard: "We have to put ourselves in a better position to make a play and make a play on the ball. Team know what we’re going to do, so we just got to put ourselves in a better position to make a play.”