Miami Dolphins Week 3 Notes, Quotes and Anecdotes

In discussing the Dolphins' 31-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, we clearly have to start with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and his record-setting performance.

In comleting 18 of 20 passes, Fitzpatrick set a team single-game record (minimum of 20 attempts) with a 90 percent rate. The previous record of 85 percent was set by Chad Pennington in the "Wildcat game" against the New England Patriots in 2008 when he completed 17 of 20 passes in the 38-13 victory.

Fitzpatrick began the game with 12 consecutive completions, giving him 21 consecutive completions over a two-game span. That gave him the second-longest streak in team history behind only the 25 consecutive completions by Ryan Tannehill from Oct. 18-25, 2015.

One last thing about Fitzpatrick, he is now the first NFL quarterback since at least 1950 to beat the same opponent as the starting quarterback with six different teams. He has now beaten the Jaguars as starting quarterback for Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, Houston, N.Y. Jets and Miami.

Thursday night turnaround

The Dolphins’ win against Jacksonville was their first win on Thursday Night Football since Nov. 13, 2014 vs. Buffalo and their first road win on Thursday Night Football since Nov. 19, 2009 at Carolina.

Miami’s 18-point win was the team’s largest margin of victory since a 26-point win (35-9) vs. Denver on Dec. 3, 2017.

First-half fireworks

Miami scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions for just the second time since at least 2000. The other instance was Nov. 20, 2011 vs. Buffalo when the Dolphins won 35-8.

The Dolphins had 17 first downs in the first half, tied for the team’s most first downs in a first half since at least 2000. Miami last had 17 first downs in the first half on Oct. 18, 2015 at Tennessee in Dan Campbell's first game as interim head coach.

Great start

The Dolphins opened the game with a 12-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that took 6:51 off the clock and was capped off by a 3-yard pass from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to WR Preston Williams. It was their longest opening drive since the 2011 Monday night opener against the New England Patriots when they had a 12-play, 84-yard touchdown drive.

Gesicki Still Getting It Done

Mike Gesicki's 15-yard touchdown catch from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was Gesicki’s seventh touchdown reception since Week 12 of the 2019 season. That's tied for the most touchdown receptions in the NFL in that span.

Gesicki now has 175 receiving yards this season, which leads all NFL tight ends (though he's played one more game).

This and that

RB Jordan Howard scored his third touchdown in as many games with a 1-yard run with 2:37 left in the first quarter. That made him the first Dolphins running back with three consecutive games with a rushing touchdown since Jay Ajayi did it in four consecutive games in 2016. ... K Jason Sanders converted a 30-yard field goal tonight, improving his franchise-best career field goal percentage, which is now 83.3 (45-of-54). ...G/T Jesse Davis and DT Davon Godchaux played in their 50th NFL game.

Quote unquote

"I’d say we’re just getting better and buying into the defense, and just really understanding what’s going on on the defense. I feel like we just play out there. Like before the game starts, I told everybody, ‘just play. Let your nuts drop.’ And that’s what we did. (laughter)” — CB Xavien Howard

“I think everyone’s working extremely hard to get their specific job executed. We have a great coach — (offensive line) Coach (Steve) Marshall — and our scheme is set up to put us in the best position to succeed, and I think guys are really taking things to heart. We have great men. I am very close personal friends with all of them now. It’s been fun, and we’re just going to keep grinding every day to keep getting better. We’ve got a long season ahead, but it was nice to get a win on Thursday night going into a long weekend.” — C Ted Karras