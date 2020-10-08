SI.com
The First Dolphins-49ers Injury Report of Week 5 and What It Means

Alain Poupart

Three new names appeared on the Miami Dolphins injury report to start off Week 5, while the San Francisco 49ers had some interesting developments on their end.

Tackle Austin Jackson (foot), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder/illness) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) did not practice Wednesday as the result of new injuries sustained in the loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday morning the team had a few different options at left tackle in the event Jackson is not able to play — moving Jesse Davis over from right tackle, using rookie second-round pick Robert Hunt, or going with Julien Davenport, who filled in for Jackson for 25 snaps in the second half against Seattle.

If Lawson can't play, that could mean the NFL debut of rookie fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge, who has been inactive for every game so far.

Cornerback Byron Jones, who has missed the past two games because of a groin injury, was one of three players listed as limited participants by the Dolphins on Wednesday.

The others were wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) and rookie guard Solomon Kindley (foot).

Parker, of course, sustained his injury in the first quarter of the Seattle game, but he was able to bounce back and finish with 10 catches for 110 yards.

There was good news among the players on the injury report but listed as full participants, particularly with cornerback Xavien Howard, who had been limited in previous weeks.

Safety Kavon Frazier, who missed the Seattle game with a shoulder injury, also was a full participant.

For the 49ers, the big news was the limited practice participation of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, and running back Raheem Mostert, who has been out with a knee injury.

injury report october 7
