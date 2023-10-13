Dolphins Week 6 Opponent Breakdown: Carolina Panthers

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 5-1 when they face the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Panthers, who traded up to take QB Bryce Young with the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft, are the only winless team in the league after losing against Atlanta, New Orleans, Seattle, Minnesota and Detroit.

To get some answers on five major questions related to the Panthers, we turned to Schuyler Callihan, Publisher and Editor of SI Fan Nation sister site All Panthers.

1. What one thing above all others do you think is responsible for the Panthers' 0-5 start?

SC: Depth. Both sides of the ball had great concern with the two-deep prior to the start of the season. The losses of LG Brady Christensen, LB Shaq Thompson, LB Marquis Haynes Sr., CB Jaycee Horn were all big hits in their own way. RG Austin Corbett is still working his way back from a knee injury he suffered in the season finale last year, so with both starting guards out, it has led to a tremendous amount of interior pressure.

2. What signs have you seen from QB Bryce Young that he eventually can become a successful QB like his Alabama counterpart, Tua Tagovailoa?

SC: Young is as good as advertised in terms of his knowledge of the game and his poise. His smarts are out of this world, especially for his age. Super advanced. No moment is too big for him and he doesn't get overwhelmed when the pocket collapses like most young quarterbacks do. He knows where to go with the football, for the most part. He just needs to understand what is actually open at the NFL level. Although he hasn't put up big numbers by any means, he is making progress each week. Once the Panthers get him some help, I believe he'll be just fine.

3. What's one way the Panthers defense could have kind of success in slowing down the Dolphins offense?

SC: Success on early downs will be crucial. The Panthers have been phenomenal on third down, holding opponents to a conversion rate of 29.8%, which ranks second in the league. The problem is they're not getting to third down enough - just 57 attempts in five games. It just so happens that the Dolphins' offense doesn't get to third down much either thanks to the explosive plays they've been able to record regularly on first and second down. Miami has multiple backs that are capable of getting the job done but with Achane out, it will certainly help the Panthers' dreadful run defense to some extent.

4. Who is the one offensive player (besides Young) with whom the Dolphins should concern themselves?

SC: Adam Thielen has been the most consistent offensive player this season, but I'll give you another one. Laviska Shenault. Since he first arrived, Frank Reich has been giddy about all the different things he can do within the offense. Back in the spring, he talked about him doing some Deebo Samuel-esque things but it's translated more into a Cordarrelle Patterson type of role with most of his touches coming out of the backfield. If Miles Sanders (shoulder) can't go this week, Shenault is RB2.

5. What do you see as a path to a gigantic upset for the Panthers in this game?

SC: For Carolina to have any chance in this one, they'll need some divine intervention. All kidding aside, they need to steal possessions by being aggressive on fourth down, force a couple of turnovers, and maybe most importantly shrink the game. The Panthers don't have the weapons to get in a shootout. If this game lives in the 20s, they'll have a puncher's chance.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.