Week 7 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins are still having a hard time earning nationwide respect, if you go by a survey of national NFL power rankings.

Despite their 24-0 victory against the New York Jets, their second win by at least 24 points in the past two weeks, the Dolphins barely moved up in most rankings and in some cases actually dropped.

Here's a roundup of the power rankings with the Dolphins' rankings last week in parentheses.

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 19 (17)

Analysis: "We don’t learn too much about the teams that get their weekly chance to pummel the Jets, but it still must be fun for the teams that get the privilege. Still, Miami has now won three of four and it’s been impressive to see Brian Flores have his team ahead of schedule in each of his seasons in South Florida."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 20 (20)

Analysis: "The Dolphins are an easy team to root for right now. ... It's all positive vibes for Brian Flores' team, which has moved ahead of the Patriots and right behind the Bills in the AFC East. Miami's defense stood out against New York, holding Adam Gase's absurd offense to just 263 yards without a point. Up next after the Week 7 bye: a measuring stick game at home against the 4-2 Rams.

ESPN

Ranking: No. 19 (23)

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 18 (19)

Analysis: "They are in the playoff race. Can you believe it?"

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 20 (18)

Analysis: "Miami jumped all over the hapless Jets and controlled the game against an overmatched opponent. The defense was especially noteworthy as they not only shut down New York but also limited them to an embarrassing 3.8 yards per play average. The Dolphins are now .500 and the playoffs are not out of the question."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 19 (20)

Analysis: "It was only a handful of plays but given what Tua Tagovailoa has been through, that was one great debut for him on Sunday."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 15 (18)

Analysis: "How about CB Xavien Howard, who doesn't get sufficient recognition. He's picked off a pass in four consecutive games and has a league-high 12 interceptions since 2018."