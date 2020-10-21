SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Week 7 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins are still having a hard time earning nationwide respect, if you go by a survey of national NFL power rankings.

Despite their 24-0 victory against the New York Jets, their second win by at least 24 points in the past two weeks, the Dolphins barely moved up in most rankings and in some cases actually dropped.

Here's a roundup of the power rankings with the Dolphins' rankings last week in parentheses.

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 19 (17)

Analysis: "We don’t learn too much about the teams that get their weekly chance to pummel the Jets, but it still must be fun for the teams that get the privilege. Still, Miami has now won three of four and it’s been impressive to see Brian Flores have his team ahead of schedule in each of his seasons in South Florida."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 20 (20)

Analysis: "The Dolphins are an easy team to root for right now. ... It's all positive vibes for Brian Flores' team, which has moved ahead of the Patriots and right behind the Bills in the AFC East. Miami's defense stood out against New York, holding Adam Gase's absurd offense to just 263 yards without a point. Up next after the Week 7 bye: a measuring stick game at home against the 4-2 Rams.

ESPN

Ranking: No. 19 (23)

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 18 (19)

Analysis: "They are in the playoff race. Can you believe it?"

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 20 (18)

Analysis: "Miami jumped all over the hapless Jets and controlled the game against an overmatched opponent. The defense was especially noteworthy as they not only shut down New York but also limited them to an embarrassing 3.8 yards per play average. The Dolphins are now .500 and the playoffs are not out of the question."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 19 (20)

Analysis: "It was only a handful of plays but given what Tua Tagovailoa has been through, that was one great debut for him on Sunday."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 15 (18)

Analysis: "How about CB Xavien Howard, who doesn't get sufficient recognition. He's picked off a pass in four consecutive games and has a league-high 12 interceptions since 2018."

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Flores on QB switch: 'A Move We Needed to Make'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores explained the move to rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: First Start for QBs

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa will become the team's 22nd starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired following the 1999 season

Alain Poupart

Report: Tua Taking Over in Miami

The Miami Dolphins reportedly will turn to rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback when they return from their bye week

Alain Poupart

by

BBQPaul

QB Switch: Good Move or Bad Move?

The Miami Dolphins were on a roll heading into their bye week but reportedly decided to make a quarterback change anyway

Alain Poupart

Tua Tidbits: Matchups and Prime Time

The Miami Dolphins could find themselves with additional national television exposure with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 6 Observations ... And Former Miami Dolphins Updates

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season featured another Monday night doubleheader and a dose of reality for some players and teams

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 6 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 24-0 victory against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins' 24-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium was another important step in the evolution of a team on the rise

Alain Poupart

Bell or No Bell, Gaskin Keeps Chugging

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin already had plenty of motivation before the team pursued three-time 1,000-yard rusher Le'Veon Bell

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 6 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Breaking down who played how many snaps for the Miami Dolphins in the game against the New York Jets and what it means in the big picture

Alain Poupart